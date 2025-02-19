Edge Mortgages Joins Link Financial Group As Link Advisory

In a significant development aimed at providing a more holistic approach to financial services, Edge Mortgages has joined Link Advisory, which is part of Link Financial Group. This strategic move expands their service range to now include tailored personal insurance, fire and general insurance solutions, and a diverse suite of investment options and strategies designed to meet the unique needs and goals of New Zealanders.

The team at Edge Mortgages, now operating under Link Advisory, reiterates its commitment to delivering high-quality, long-term financial advice. The move signifies a new chapter in their journey and enhances their capability to provide comprehensive financial advice.

Glen McLeod, the founder of Edge Mortgages, now heads up Link Advisory, he says," Our core focus has always been and will continue to be on delivering high-quality, long-term financial advice.

The evolution to Link Advisory enhances our ability to support a larger section of New Zealanders with more in-depth, comprehensive financial advice throughout their financial journey.

We know personalised advice has a profound impact on the financial well-being of clients, particularly with their diverse needs which is why we are incredibly excited about the opportunities this new chapter presents."

Josh Bronkhorst, Link Financial Group CEO, says this strategic move signifies growth. "We make no secret of our growth intentions, as previously highlighted by joining NZHL Group. The underlying motive is ultimately to increase accessibility to financial advice, which is crucial for financial health and fostering wealth creation.

We are delighted to welcome Edge Mortgages to our team, their experience and skillset will be an asset to Link Advisory and clients. We have a strong team of advisers and are committed to ensuring they are empowered to offer the very best service to their clients."

This union signals a move toward consolidation within the financial services sector, highlighting the advantages of uniting skilled professionals.

About LFG

Established over 30 years ago by a group of visionary mortgage advisers, Mortgage Link was one of the founding aggregators for financial advisers in New Zealand. Expanding its offerings to offer a holistic approach to financial services, Insurance Link (2015), FG Link (2016) and Advice Link (2017) was launched, forming Link Financial Group (LFG) as a broad Financial Services Aggregator in 2017.

As a Financial Advice Provider (FAP), LFG empowers advisers with the flexibility to operate under its brands or their own brands as an Authorised Body under the LFG Licence or under their own brands and Own FAP Licence, offering them robust compliance support, innovative technology like the custom-built Advice Link CRM, continuous professional development and business growth support.

LFG's commitment to empowering financial advisers through knowledge, skill, and compliance-focused support has solidified its position as one of New Zealand's most enduring and successful financial aggregators.

