Ricoh New Zealand Announces Key Senior Management Changes

Auckland, New Zealand, 24 January 2025

Ricoh New Zealand Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Darren Elmore as the new Managing Director, effective 1st April 2025. Darren will be succeeding Mike Pollok, who has served as the Managing Director for over 30 years. Mike will transition into the role of Chairperson of Ricoh New Zealand in an advisory capacity, also effective 1st April 2025.

Darren Elmore's Career and Leadership Philosophy

Darren Elmore (Photo/Supplied)

Darren Elmore brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to his new role. He has been with Ricoh for 25 years, holding various positions that have prepared him for this leadership role. His career at Ricoh includes roles such as CSE (RUK Dealer) in 1999, CSE (RNZ) in 2005, NTS Specialist in 2006, NTS Manager in 2011, Process Improvement Manager in 2017, Service Operations Manager in 2018, and GM Service in 2023.

Darren's leadership philosophy is grounded in core values of integrity, empathy, adaptability, and empowerment. He is committed to continuous improvement and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. His adaptability and resilience have been key to addressing challenges and learning from setbacks. Darren's dedication to self-improvement and delivering customer-focused outcomes have been instrumental in his success at Ricoh.

Recognition in Stand Out 50 Awards

In 2024, Darren Elmore, GM Service for Ricoh New Zealand, was honored in the Stand Out 50 Awards by Future of Field Service as one of this year’s top 50 stand out leaders. These awards recognize individuals exemplifying authentic leadership and making a meaningful impact.

Quote from Darren Elmore

"I am honored to take on the role of Managing Director at Ricoh New Zealand. I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Mike Pollok and leading our team towards continued success and innovation. Together, we will strive to deliver exceptional value to our customers and drive the company's growth in the digital age," said Darren Elmore.

Michael Pollok's New Role as Chairperson

Mike Pollok (Photo/Supplied)

Mike Pollok, who has been at the helm of Ricoh New Zealand for over two decades, will be moving into the role of Chairperson. In this advisory capacity, Mike will continue to provide strategic guidance and leverage his extensive experience to support the company's growth and transformation. His leadership has been pivotal in establishing Ricoh New Zealand as a leader in the industry, and his new role will ensure continuity and stability as the company embarks on this new chapter.

About Ricoh New Zealand Limited

Ricoh New Zealand Limited is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, and digital transformation. The company is committed to empowering businesses with innovative technologies and services that enhance productivity and efficiency. With a focus on customer satisfaction and continuous improvement, Ricoh New Zealand is dedicated to helping businesses achieve their goals and thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape

