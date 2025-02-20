Media Crisis Continues Amid Government Inaction

E tū, the union for journalists and media workers, is sounding the alarm over the confirmation of an additional 30 job losses at NZME’s newsroom, as the wave of media cuts continues.

E tū Director Michael Wood says the latest redundancies are yet another blow to journalism in Aotearoa.

"Confirmation that a further 30 jobs will be lost from the NZME newsroom is part of a massacre of journalist capacity across the country," Michael says.

"It follows on from NZME closing 14 regional titles, major job reductions at Stuff, and successive rounds of cuts at TVNZ. Cumulatively, these reductions mean that the New Zealand media system has less ability to perform its core functions – holding decision-makers to account, providing information in response to natural disasters, covering breaking news, and undertaking long-term investigations that help to inform the public on important issues."

E tū members at NZME have engaged constructively, securing some changes to the original proposals that have preserved journalistic capacity. Michael says this underscores the value of union membership and collective action.

"The work of E tū members at NZME resulted in some changes to the original proposals, which have preserved some capacity, showing the value of union membership and engagement.

“However, we remain deeply concerned by the scale of these cuts and the clear signal from NZME that resources will be increasingly steered toward content that generates clicks. NZME must find a balance between generating short-term revenue and continuing to invest in high-quality journalism that drives long-term value."

Responsibility also lies squarely with the Government, which has failed to act on the systemic issues affecting the sector.

"Primarily, though, this further round of cuts can be sheeted home to a Government that is missing in action," Michael says.

"The sector continues to suffer because the content it produces gets used by social media platforms that do not contribute to its costs while earning advertising revenue from it. Last year, the Government committed to advancing the Fair Digital News Bargaining Bill to address this issue, but now appears to have wilted in the face of lobbying from big overseas corporates."

E tū is calling on the Government to take urgent action to support our local media.

"In the wake of yet another round of cuts, it is more evident than ever that the Government needs to wake up and take action so that we preserve a media system that supports New Zealand’s democracy."

