Power Struggles: The Psychology Behind Workplace Energy Use

Do you ever take the stairs instead of the lift or print double-sided - not for fitness, or to stretch the last few sheets of paper, but to save energy?

An international study co-authored by researchers from the University of Auckland looks at how businesses can support these kinds of everyday choices, often overlooked in corporate sustainability plans.

Published in Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study analyses 70 research papers on employee energy-saving behaviours and shows that a combination of personal attitudes, social norms, habits, organisational culture and peer feedback shapes employees’ willingness to save energy.

It suggests that businesses looking to cut energy use should focus on engagement rather than enforcement.

Employees who feel encouraged, rather than monitored or penalised, are more likely to develop lasting energy-saving habits.

“A work environment that recognises the value of energy-saving behaviour and employees with intentions to save energy are very effective,” says Business School Professor Sholeh Maani.

The economics professor says businesses that integrate energy-saving behaviours into workplace policies and culture see greater engagement from staff.

For example, giving employees control over lighting and temperature settings and regular feedback on energy use, combined with positive reinforcement, can motivate staff to save energy.

Digital tools like Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and gamified apps can help staff track their energy use, says Maani, encouraging autonomy and responsibility.

And while many businesses rely on employee education campaigns to encourage energy conservation, the research suggests that providing information alone is not enough, and in some cases, it may even backfire if it’s seen as personal monitoring.

One study the researchers point out took place at a university in Canada and surveyed 595 employees in 24 buildings. The results found that feedback and peer education reduced energy use by seven percent and four percent respectively, while energy consumption increased by four percent in the buildings that educated employees on how and why to save energy.

Another study in the Netherlands examined a 13-week energy-saving initiative at an environmental consulting firm with 83 employees across five departments. Employees received weekly rewards for saving energy, with some receiving monetary incentives and others getting positive public recognition. The results were clear: public feedback was more effective than financial incentives.



These results and others highlight that awareness alone won’t necessarily drive change - practical interventions that reinforce personal and group habits, such as social incentives and feedback can be effective, say Maani and co-author Dr Le Wen.

If businesses want to reduce energy waste, they need to focus on building a workplace culture that supports and normalises energy-saving behaviours, says Maani.



“Employees are more likely to conserve energy when they see their colleagues doing the same, receive regular feedback on workplace energy use, and feel supported to make changes and take control.

"And when managers and colleagues actively participate in energy-saving initiatives, other employees are far more likely to follow suit.”

With rising electricity costs and increasing pressure to cut carbon emissions, New Zealand businesses have a lot to gain from empowering employees to be part of the solution, says Maani.



“In a country where sustainability is a priority, reducing workplace energy waste is a low-cost, high-impact way for businesses to reach their environmental goals.”

