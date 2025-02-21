$200m For Level Crossings Welcome, But Auckland Can’t Wait Until 2032

The Government’s announcement of $200 million in funding for critical grade separation Auckland level crossings has been welcomed by the road freight industry, but it has major concerns on Auckland Transport's delays in getting them built.

The level crossings are expected to close in 2026 with the opening of the City Rail Link, with more frequent timetables causing barrier arms to be down up to 50 minutes per hour. But businesses, light industry, and commuters in South Auckland will be left grappling with severe congestion and economic harm while waiting for these essential crossings to be built.

"Takanini, a key hub for Auckland’s light industry, is already burdened with chronic traffic congestion. The planned level crossing closures, without timely level crossing replacements, will cause severe disruption to freight and transport operators. Many businesses are already considering relocating due to the uncertainty and inefficiencies caused by Auckland Transport’s (AT) failure to deliver integrated planning," says James Smith, GM Policy and Regulatory, National Road Carriers (NRC).

The reality is stark: CRL construction has been underway for over a decade, yet property for these crossings has not even been purchased. Businesses and commuters are now staring down the barrel of six years of detours between level crossing closures and the eventual construction of grade separated crossings. Such a delay will deal a significant blow to Auckland’s economy, harming productivity and growth.

"Six years of economic harm is simply not acceptable. These bridges must be fast-tracked and built with urgency. AT has no excuse for this planning failure - integrated planning between road, rail, and freight networks is standard practice in transport infrastructure projects worldwide," says Smith.

The message is clear: action is needed now. Auckland cannot afford to wait until 2032 to see these vital transport links delivered.

