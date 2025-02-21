Plane Sense Calls For Urgent Community Support To Fund The Final Stretch After Expert Witness Findings

Plane Sense, a community advocacy group pushing back on the DMAPS flight path, has filed important expert witness affidavits in its ongoing legal battle against the flight path change that was implemented in December 2022 - with no warning. These affidavits, challenging the safety and efficiency claims made by Airways and Wellington Airport, will be central to the group’s upcoming High Court hearing in May 2025. Plane Sense is urging the Wellington community to support the final phase of its campaign, ensuring that the lawfulness of what has been done can be reviewed by the Court. If found to be unlawful Plane Sense is seeking an order that the current DMAPS flight paths be set aside.

Key Expert Findings

Plane Sense has secured compelling evidence from leading experts in flight operations, air traffic control, and economic analysis, challenging the DMAPS flight path procedures.

Flight Operations and Safety: Experts in aviation operations have highlighted safety risks, particularly related to heavy aircraft climbing out over the high terrain of Mount Kaukau, which could be dangerous in an engine failure scenario or a scenario involving plane debris falling into the suburbs – incidents which do feature in the media worldwide. DMAPS also introduces increased complexity for pilots and air traffic controllers, contributing to greater operational risk. These concerns contradict international aviation best practices.

Economic Transfer of Wealth: Evidence from an economist from the Sapere Research Group, has provided detailed insight into the economic impact of DMAPS. Sapere Research Group is a leader in providing independent economic, forensic accounting and public policy services.

Roxy Steel, Co-Founder of Plane Sense, says, "According to our expert witness, the shift in flight paths has resulted in significant property value losses for homeowners. On average, homes under the DMAPS flight path have lost between $20,000 to $28,000, with some properties losing as much as $262,000. This loss is independent of general property market fluctuations and represents a direct financial burden on thousands of Wellington residents across the affected suburbs."

Roxy adds, “This situation involves a transfer of homeowner wealth to the airlines and Wellington Airport without any offer of compensation. The total economic loss across the affected suburbs is between $248 million and $453 million and could increase with Wellington Airport’s WLG 2040 plan to increase aircraft numbers by 50% - using larger and noisier long-haul aircraft.”

Noise Impact: Experts confirm that jets flying the DMAPS flight path have increased noise pollution drastically. Plane Sense argues that Airways has prioritised operational convenience over the health and well-being of residents who are enduring significantly higher levels of noise during take-off and climb-out. The lawfulness of this situation is the main focus of the judicial review case.

Non-Compliance and Unresolved Safety Concerns: Experts have also raised non-compliance issues, with DMAPS in Wellington not meeting regulatory standards. One regulatory exemption was granted by the Director of Civil Aviation, one year after the implementation of DMAPS, with a further application for dispensation from separation standards under consideration. No formal regulatory action has yet been taken by the Director. Plane Sense's experts have pointed to alternative safer flight path procedures that are adopted at far busier airports globally.

Plane Sense Co-Founder, Louisa Picker, says, “Our expert witnesses have uncovered deeply troubling safety issues that may not only jeopardise those directly under the flight path but also pose risks to all Wellingtonians using and living around the airport. These issues must be heard in court. Despite more than 50% of the community voting for a flight path change in the belated consultation process, Airways and Wellington Airport remain fixated on defending DMAPS at any cost. That cost is being paid by our community in terms of wellbeing, safety and ongoing financial impact. After more than 2 years of DMAPS it’s time for these concerns to finally be addressed and for our voices to be heard.”

A Call to Fund the Final Stretch

As Plane Sense prepares for the Judicial Review, the group faces mounting legal costs, including High Court hearing fees. They are calling on the community to help fund the final stretch of this vital campaign.

“We are at a critical juncture,” said Roxy. “Our evidence in support of the case has been completed, but we need the public’s help to ensure that costs can be covered in the run up to the hearing date. Every donation will help ensure that the voices of residents and the safety of our community are prioritised over unacceptable corporate conduct.”

Support the Fight for the Facts

With the final stretch of this legal battle upon them, Plane Sense urges the public to donate to ensure that the issues presented by expert witnesses are brought to light in the courtroom. This case is about holding corporations accountable for the impact their actions have on everyday people, ensuring a fair process for all, and that communities have access to justice.

For more information about the case and to donate, please visit: planesensewellington.com

