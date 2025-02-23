Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Lifestyle Lawns Offers Low-Maintenance Artificial Grass Solutions For Homes And Pet Owners

Sunday, 23 February 2025, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Lifestyle Lawns

Christchurch, New Zealand – As homeowners and pet owners seek practical outdoor solutions, Lifestyle Lawns is stepping up to offer high-quality artificial grass in New Zealand designed for durability, aesthetics, and ease of maintenance. This premium synthetic turf provides a natural-looking alternative to traditional lawns, eliminating the need for mowing, watering, and chemical treatments.

With more people investing in pet-friendly outdoor spaces, Lifestyle Lawns also offers specialised artificial grass for dogs. This synthetic turf is designed to withstand pet activity while ensuring easy drainage and cleaning, creating a hygienic and comfortable environment for dogs. The non-toxic materials and paw-friendly surface make it a popular choice among pet owners.

“Our goal is to provide a practical and long-lasting alternative to natural grass that enhances outdoor living spaces,” said a Lifestyle Lawns spokesperson. “Whether for families, pet owners, or commercial spaces, our artificial grass solutions are designed to look great in all seasons while requiring minimal upkeep.”

Unlike natural lawns that require ongoing maintenance, artificial turf remains green year-round, resists wear and tear, and is ideal for high-traffic areas. Its water-efficient design also supports sustainability efforts by reducing irrigation needs.

With a strong reputation for quality and innovation, Lifestyle Lawns continues to provide reliable artificial grass solutions tailored to various residential and commercial needs across New Zealand.

About Lifestyle Lawns

Lifestyle Lawns is a Christchurch-based company specialising in high-quality artificial grass solutions for homes, businesses, and pet-friendly spaces. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company offers premium synthetic turf designed to provide long-lasting beauty with minimal maintenance.

