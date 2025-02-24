Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
ASB Lowers Fixed Mortgage Rates For Fourth Time This Year, Including A 4.99% Offer

Monday, 24 February 2025, 9:07 am
Press Release: ASB

ASB has today reduced a number of its fixed home lending rates, marking the fourth round of fixed rate decreases so far in 2025.

ASB’s 2-year mortgage rate drops 30 basis points to a joint-market leading 4.99%*, while its 1-year rate drops 24 basis points to 5.25%. ASB’s has also lowered its 3-year rate to 5.35%.

ASB’s Executive General Manager Adam Boyd says “We are serious about giving our home loan customers and first home buyers interest rate relief, and that commitment should be evident in our consistent rate drops across January and February. Today’s fixed rate decreases will appeal to a broad range of Kiwi, with our sub-5 mortgage rate offering a strong medium-term option for people looking for added certainty.”

ASB also lowered some of its term deposit rates by between 5 and 25 basis points.

*As at 5.00pm, Friday 21st February 2025

Fixed home lending termPrevious rateNew rateRate decrease
1-year5.49%5.25%- 24 bps
2-year5.29%4.99%- 30 bps
3-year5.59%5.35%- 24 bps
