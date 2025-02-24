Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Retail Activity Up In The December 2024 Quarter

Monday, 24 February 2025, 10:51 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand increased by 0.9 percent in the December 2024 quarter compared with the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today. Figures are adjusted for price inflation and seasonal effects.

“In the December quarter we saw a modest increase in retail activity, with growth across most industries,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

Ten of the 15 retail industries had higher retail sales volumes in the December 2024 quarter, compared with the September 2024 quarter, after adjusting for price and seasonal effects.

