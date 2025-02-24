Successful Māori Business Accelerator Returns For Second Year

Tupu Accelerator co-facilitator, Brittany Teei (Te Rarawa, Kuki Airani) presenting at the Tupu Accelerator whakatau in 2024. [Photo/Supplied]

Building on its successful debut in 2024, Tapuwae Roa announced today the return of the Tupu Accelerator, an eight-week programme designed to propel Māori-founded startups toward substantial and sustainable success.

Developed in partnership with Sprout Agritech and co-funded by Callaghan Innovation, this year's programme will welcome ten teams of aspiring Māori entrepreneurs from across Aotearoa, equipping them with the essential tools, mentorship, and resources needed to achieve global growth.

"Last year, we were blown away by the calibre and passion of our inaugural Tupu cohort, who demonstrated tremendous growth and have since shown progress like international expansion and raising capital," says Te Pūoho Kātene, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Tapuwae Roa.

Feedback from last year's participants echoed the programme’s transformative effect, with many founders crediting the programme as being instrumental in advancing their ventures.

"This is just the beginning of my journey, but the lessons and insights I have gained during this course have accelerated this start-up process in a way I could not have imagined. I'm now more focused and clearer about the vision," says 2024 Tupu Accelerator participant and founder of Bhone Beauty, Renei Kingi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Facilitated by experienced business coaches Saara Tawha and Brittany Teei (founder of KidsCoin), the accelerator focuses on key development areas for startup success, including customer validation, analysing markets, intellectual property protection, and navigating the process of raising capital.

"Tupu Accelerator is designed not just to educate, but to transform and support, building strong bonds between founders who can learn and grow together within and after the programme," says Kātene.

Featuring a hybrid blend of in-person wānanga, guest speakers, online sessions, and personalised coaching, Tupu equips founders with the necessary skills to elevate their businesses from local operations to internationally competitive markets. Participating startups are also eligible to receive up to $5,000 in contributions towards professional services targeting crucial development areas for their business.

"Our people are deeply entrepreneurial, and by providing them with the tools and insights necessary to excel beyond our shores, Tupu aims to launch Māori innovation into the heart of global markets.

"We look forward to supporting a new cohort of brilliant startups to reach their entrepreneurial potential as they drive innovation and excellence within the Māori economy."

Applications are now open and close on 20 March 2025. For more information or to apply, visit www.tupu.org.nz.

ABOUT TUPU ACCELERATOR

Delivered by Tapuwae Roa in partnership with Sprout Agritech and co-funded by Callaghan Innovation, Tupu is an eight-week kaupapa-Māori business growth programme to accelerate Māori start-ups towards sustainable success, equipping founders with the essential tools, mentorship, and resources to achieve global success.

© Scoop Media

