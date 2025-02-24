Datadog Opens Registration For Its 2025 DASH Conference

The annual conference will take place in New York on June 10-11 and feature speaking sessions from customers like Redfin, Thales IFE, Toyota and Volkswagen

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND -- Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today opened registration for DASH, its eighth annual global conference for CIOs, CISOs, developers, SREs, security and operations professionals to build and scale the next generation of applications, infrastructure, security, GenAI and teams. The conference will take place June 10-11, 2025 at North Javits Center in New York City.

DASH will feature more than fifty sessions, with speakers from Redfin, Thales IFE, Toyota, Volkswagen and more sharing their stories about performance and efficiency, scaling systems, security and compliance, empowering internal teams, technical and organisational transformation, and real-world AI and LLM deployment.

“At DASH, attendees learn directly from product experts and industry peers through hands-on workshops, keynotes and real-world case studies. Whether they’re looking to scale systems, enhance performance, strengthen security and compliance, get ahead of AI deployment or build high-performing teams, they’ll gain practical insights and best practices to take back to their organisations,” said Yanbing Li, Chief Product Officer at Datadog.

Attendees of DASH will find:

Keynote Presentation : Hear from Datadog customers, executives and product leaders as they share how you can up-level your monitoring, observability and security workflows. Walk away with solutions and ideas that will help transform your organisation.

: Hear from Datadog customers, executives and product leaders as they share how you can up-level your monitoring, observability and security workflows. Walk away with solutions and ideas that will help transform your organisation. 50+ Breakout Sessions : Unlock inspiration and best practices from the industry's most innovative DevOps and security organisations and professionals.

: Unlock inspiration and best practices from the industry's most innovative DevOps and security organisations and professionals. 20+ Hands-on Workshops : Choose from over 20 workshops ranging from Datadog 101 for SREs to advanced topics like monitoring Kubernetes clusters.

: Choose from over 20 workshops ranging from Datadog 101 for SREs to advanced topics like monitoring Kubernetes clusters. On-site Certification Exams : DASH is the only event where you can get Datadog-certified onsite. Exams are included with your ticket to DASH.

: DASH is the only event where you can get Datadog-certified onsite. Exams are included with your ticket to DASH. Networking Opportunities : Meet and network with thousands of DevOps peers and industry changemakers.

: Meet and network with thousands of DevOps peers and industry changemakers. Datadog Partner Expo: Engage with technology and service providers like Google, AWS and more.

To learn more and to register for DASH, please visit: https://www.dashcon.io. The call for proposals is now open, submit a session topic here: https://www.dashcon.io/cfp/. And follow the latest event announcements on X @dashconio.

About Datadog

Datadog is the observability and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, cloud security and many other capabilities to provide unified, real-time observability and security for our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organisations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended including statements on the benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

