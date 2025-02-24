Motorola Solutions Acquires RapidDeploy, A Cloud-native Next Generation 911 Solution Provider For Public Safety

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) has acquired RapidDeploy, a complementary cloud-native 911 solution provider for public safety, based in Austin, Texas.

RapidDeploy’s advanced Next Generation 911 (NG911) product suite accelerates emergency response and enhances decision-making. The suite includes Radius Mapping, precise real-time call location mapping that allows for faster and more focused dispatch of emergency resources. Its companion mobile application, Lightning, gives first responders direct access to critical 911 call data on their smartphones or tablets. Eclipse Analytics helps Public Safety Answering Points measure 911 call response times, queue times and provide the right levels of staffing based on expected call volumes.

“In a crisis of any magnitude – a vehicle accident, medical emergency or active shooter – every second counts during the emergency response,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “RapidDeploy’s technology connects first responders with critical information so they can reach those in need faster and be more prepared, saving valuable time in emergencies.”

Using RapidDeploy, 911 telecommunicators gain access to real-time data, including a caller’s GPS location, indoor floor plans, and communications like text, chat messaging and live video streams, which can be shared directly with a first responder in the field. RapidDeploy currently integrates with Motorola Solutions’ Rave suite to aggregate public safety data, intelligence sharing and notification capabilities to enhance the workflow of telecommunicators and first responders during critical emergencies.

With this acquisition, Motorola Solutions and RapidDeploy will help ensure public safety agencies have better access to data and increased situational awareness during emergency response so they can better serve their communities. Motorola Solutions expects to integrate RapidDeploy’s technology into its VESTA 911 call handling software and AI-powered VESTA NXT platform to further enhance telecommunicator speed and efficiency. RapidDeploy currently supports over 1,600 PSAPs/emergency communications centres in 24 states.

“We are honoured to join Motorola Solutions, a company that shares our commitment to public safety and our mission of saving lives by reducing response times,” said Steve Raucher, co-founder and CEO, RapidDeploy. “Together, we will continue to accelerate innovation in 911 technology, helping to make NG911 smarter, more unified and seamlessly integrated to empower first responders and help save more lives.”

