Generate Thematic Fund Delivers 32.2% Return Over The Past 12 Months

Generate’s Thematic Managed Fund has delivered an impressive 32.2% return for the 12 months to 31 January 2025*. This compares with the fund’s benchmark market index for the same period of 27.2%^.

The fund has been a strong performer since its inception on July 3, 2023, with a 29.2% return to 31 January 2025, compared with fund’s benchmark market index of 24%^.

Note that these are exceptional returns over a relatively short period of time. The minimum recommended investment timeframe for the Generate Thematic Managed Fund is 10 years.

While this strong performance highlights the potential of thematic investing, it’s important to remember that all investing involves risk —returns can be both positive and negative, and past performance does not guarantee future results.

What is Thematic Investing?

Thematic investing focuses on long-term global trends shaping the future—such as technology, sustainability, and demographic shifts. Rather than tracking a broad market index, thematic investing targets high-growth industries and companies expected to benefit from these trends.

Nathan Field, one of Generate’s five portfolio managers, leads the Thematic Fund with a forward-looking approach. His investment philosophy involves identifying growth themes in the global economy and positioning the fund to capitalise on these opportunities. Prior to joining Generate, Nathan had a very strong track record in his previous role**.

"Thematic investing is about looking beyond the short-term market noise and identifying the big-picture trends that will drive the world forward. By focusing on industries with strong tailwinds, we aim to position the fund for sustainable long-term growth," says Nathan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Why Invest in a Managed Fund?

Generate Managed Funds provide a simple and effective way to invest, whether you’re new to investing or looking to diversify your portfolio. With a Generate Managed Fund, your money is professionally managed and spread across a mix of investments, reducing the risk of relying on a single stock or sector.

You choose when and how much to invest, and while we generally recommend investing for the long-term, you have the flexibility to withdraw your funds whenever you need them. To start investing in Generate Managed Funds apply online.

Latest Managed Fund Results

It’s not just the Thematic fund that has been a star performer for Generate. With a skilled investment team behind it, the Generate Focused Growth managed fund has just ranked first for both 3-year and 5-year returns according to the latest Morningstar data*.

What’s Next?

For Generate KiwiSaver members, exciting news is on the horizon— Generate will soon be launching a KiwiSaver version of the Thematic Fund. This will allow Generate KiwiSaver members to benefit from the same thematic investment approach, helping them grow their long-term savings in a way that aligns with future global trends.

To learn more about Generate’s Thematic Managed Fund or start investing today, click here.

* Source: Morningstar Direct Performance Report calculated as of 19.02.2025. Returns are after fees and before tax. Generate’s Thematic Managed Fund is in the NZ OE Multisector - Aggressive category and returned 32.2% for the 12 months to 31.01.2025. The Generate Focused Growth Managed Fund returns ranked 1st out of 8 NZ OE Multisector - Aggressive Category Funds for 5-year returns, and 1st out of 9 funds for 3-year returns as of 31.01.25.

^ The benchmark market index for each of the Funds is a composite benchmark. This is determined by using the benchmark market index for each asset class and combining the index returns based on each Fund’s target asset allocation weighting to each asset class for the relevant period. You can find further information in our SIPO.

**For the 10 years ended 31 Dec 2022 the portfolio managed by Nathan Field at Kiwi Invest returned 14.6% p.a. and beat the benchmark market index by 3.7%.

©2025 Morningstar All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its affiliates or content providers; (2) may not be copied, adapted or distributed; (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely; and (4) does not constitute advice of any kind, whether investment, tax, legal or otherwise and 5) has been prepared for New Zealand wholesale clients of Morningstar Research Ltd, subsidiary of Morningstar, Inc and is not intended for New Zealand retail clients. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages arising from the use and distribution of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Disclaimer: No part of this press release is intended as financial advice; it is intended as general information only. To see Generate’s Financial Advice Disclosure Statement, please see Generate FAP Disclosure Statement. For more information about the Generate Scheme's see the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme Product Disclosure Statement and the Generate Unit Trust Scheme (Managed Funds) Product Disclosure Statement or the fund updates. The issuer of both schemes is Generate Investment Management Limited. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

© Scoop Media

