Christchurch Airport Chair Sarah Ottrey To Lead Prime Minister’s Mission To Viet Nam

Christchurch Airport chair Sarah Ottrey has been selected for a second time to serve as Business Delegation Leader on a Prime Minister’s mission. This time, the mission will focus on strengthening trade and economic ties with Viet Nam, cementing her reputation as a trusted ambassador for Aotearoa. With New Zealand and Viet Nam marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, the mission seeks to elevate this partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across key sectors.

With an annual export value of just over $1billion of goods and services to this dynamic economy, the mission aims to deepen existing trade relationships and identify new opportunities, fostering stronger connections across tourism, Agri-tech, and dairy – all critical pillars of New Zealand’s economy. Other key areas of interest include air connections, MedTech, and education opportunities in New Zealand.

Aviation training will be a particular focus, as both countries explore opportunities for collaboration in response to global skills shortages in the sector.

As delegation leader, Ottrey will proudly represent New Zealand’s business interests while highlighting the South Island’s unique offerings. Christchurch Airport, as the region’s gateway, will feature in discussions, highlighting its role in attracting international flights, supporting tourism and economic growth, and developing travel connections between Viet Nam and New Zealand.

“This mission is an incredible opportunity to highlight the strengths of New Zealand’s businesses” Ottrey said. “I’m proud to be part of such a skilled and experienced team and to be able shine a light on the South Island’s world-class tourism and agricultural and renewable sectors. As a key gateway for these industries, Christchurch Airport plays a pivotal role in connecting our region to the world.”

On appointing Ottrey to lead the delegation, Prime Minister Luxon said:

“Sarah’s business acumen, experience, and ability to build trust make her make her a great choice to again lead this delegation. As Chair of New Zealand’s second-largest airport and with her extensive background in tourism, food, and travel, she embodies the strengths we want to showcase on the international stage.”

The delegation will engage in high-level discussions with government officials and industry leaders, reinforcing New Zealand’s commitment to fostering growth and innovation in the region.

The mission will take place from 25 to 28 February.

About Sarah Ottrey: Sarah Ottrey is Chair of Christchurch Airport, Company Director of Skyline Enterprises, and a Chartered Fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Directors. She is also Chair of The Whitestone Cheese Co., New Zealand’s favourite specialty cheesemaker, and a Director of Mount Cook Alpine Salmon, the world’s only producer and exporter of freshwater king salmon. In January 2025 she was appointed as the New Zealand member of the APEC Business Advisory Council and is a Council Member of the New Zealand China Business Council

Sarah was formerly a director of listed companies EBOS Group, Comvita and Blue-Sky Meats, as well as The Public Trust. She has also been an external member of the New Zealand Government’s Inland Revenue Risk and Assurance Committee. Before this, she held senior marketing roles in New Zealand and internationally with Unilever and DB Breweries/Heineken.

