Imperans Q4 Report, State Of Workplace Drug Use From TDDA

Recent data indicates an increase in amphetamine-type substances and opioids

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, 25 February 2024 – The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA), New Zealand’s largest workplace drug testing provider has released its Q4 2024 workplace drug and alcohol findings.

The Imperans Report provides New Zealand employers with an analysis of drug and alcohol usage trends, combining results from the nation to empower businesses to engage in proactive workplace risk management.

This quarter, 3.99 per cent of the screens conducted by TDDA indicated the presence of drugs. THC (cannabis) continues to be the most prevalent substance detected in workplace drug tests, accounting for 59.1 per cent of cases. Recent data also indicates a sharp increase in amphetamine-type substances and opioids compared to the same quarter last year. This suggests shifting patterns in substance use that requires greater employer awareness and policy reinforcement, especially around non-medical use of pharmaceuticals.

Below are the most prevalent substances detected nationally in TDDA testing:

THC (cannabis): 59.1 per cent (down from 63.8 per cent in Q4 2023)

Amphetamine-type substances (including methamphetamine): 24.4 per cent (up from 18.8 per cent in Q4 2023)

Opioids (including oxycodone): 12.1 per cent (up from 11.9 per cent in Q4 2023)

Benzodiazepines: 3.5 per cent

Cocaine: 1.1 per cent

"New Zealand workplaces must remain vigilant in addressing substance use. Working under the influence of amphetamines is also a major workplace hazard," says Glenn Dobson, CEO, TDDA. "These substances impair vision, cause dizziness, and adversely affect coordination, increasing the risk of serious accidents. In high-risk environments like construction, transport, and manufacturing, impairment can be the difference between a routine workday and a fatal incident." "The increase in amphetamine detections a real issue, but opioid detections are what concerns me more. Until now, New Zealand has largely avoided the opioid epidemic seen overseas, so any rise in detection rates is worth examination. As a workplace risk, opioids are at the top. Legally prescribed or illegally procured, they can cause workplace accidents, long-term addiction and lead to the loss of life in more way than one."

With shifting patterns in substance use, Kiwi employers can benefit from reviewing their testing protocols and support systems to ensure both compliance and workforce well-being. As members of the National Drug and Alcohol Screening Association (NDASA) and the California Narcotic Officers Association (CNOA), TDDA closely follows and acts on global drug trends.

TDDA recommends that companies update drug and alcohol policies to include stronger measures addressing opioids and amphetamines, train managers to recognise impairment, particularly the subtle signs of opioid use, and ensure regular and random drug testing to deter misuse and protect workplace safety.

“Employers need to stay ahead of these trends, enforce policies consistently, and provide education to their workforce to prevent harm,” says Dobson. “With the right measures in place, businesses can protect their employees and maintain a safe, productive environment.”

In Q4 2024 tests from 27 sterile clinic locations and over 60 mobile clinics throughout New Zealand were used. All tests were taken between 1 October 2024 and 31 December*. Data is anonymised and aggregated using TDDA’s Imperans system, a bespoke IT platform for testing services, data recording, and reporting.

TDDA drug tests screen for amphetamines; benzodiazepines; cocaine; methamphetamine; opiates and opioids; cannabis; and synthetic drugs like synthetic cannabis.

*Total figures on testing volumes or testing results by industry and region are commercially sensitive.

Methodology

Testing data from 1 October 2024 and 31 December 2024 is aggregated and anonymised from 27 clinic and 60 mobile clinic operations throughout Australasia. Data from preemployment, post incident, regular and random testing has been combined. Testing methods included urine and oral fluid screening. Data is reported into the TDDA Imperans system, anonymised, and represents a snapshot of drug trends across Australasian workplaces and industries.

About The Drug Detection Agency

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) is a leader in workplace substance testing with more than 300 staff, 90 mobile health clinics, 65 locations throughout Australasia, and processing more than 250,000 tests annually. TDDA was established in 2005 to provide New Zealand and Australian businesses with end-to-end workplace substance testing, education and policy services. TDDA holds ISO17025 accreditation for workplace substance testing in both AU and NZ. Refer to the IANZ and NATA websites for TDDA’s full accreditation details. Learn more about TDDA at https://tdda.com/.

