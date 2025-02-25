Next Stop For Kiwi Explorers: Keeping Up With The Changing Trends In The Great OE

New report released by Auckland Airport uncovered new trends into the great Kiwi OE, which found London’s popularity is decreasing for OEs. In the past, 39% of Kiwis went to London on their OE, however this has decreased to 30% of Kiwis planning an OE to London.

Rather than the traditional relocating to London, Kiwis now prefer shorter OEs more like an extended holiday. 42% were less than three months, and 60% planning a future OE expect it to be less than three months. Staying longer than a year overseas dropped from 28% in the past to 10% for future.

An increasing number of Kiwis are having OEs later in life. More than half were planning an adventure after they turn 40 and one in five in their sixties or older. However the OE is still a rite of passage for those in their 20s.

AKL also reveals outdoor exhibition at the international terminal with real life traveller photos of Kiwi OEs over the past six decades – taking a look back at the airport’s history, as it progresses major upgrades preparing for the future of travel.

It’s long been a rite of passage for young New Zealanders, but new research commissioned by Auckland Airport shows the classic OE is getting a 2025 update.

Releasing its inaugural report into the Great Overseas Experience (OE) today, Auckland Airport, the starting point for Kiwi OEs since the 1960s, has revealed the past and future travel trends shaping the OE.

According to the report, the big OE remains a popular tradition among New Zealanders. Half of those surveyed have already embarked on at least one OE, while two in five expressed intentions to do one in future. The study also found that for many intrepid Kiwis one overseas adventure simply wasn’t enough – 43% had been on two or more and one in 10 had been on four or more OEs.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer Scott Tasker said: “We know Kiwis are an adventurous bunch and the report confirms the great OE really is part of our DNA.

“We’re such a long way from other countries – even Australia is around 2,000km away – that we really ensure we make the most of our international travel opportunities. That’s been helped over the years as international connectivity from Auckland Airport has opened us up to more destinations,” he said.

“The research identified overseas adventures are not just for the young’uns, and actually an increasing number of Kiwis are having OEs later in life. More than half were planning an adventure after they turn 40 and one in five in their sixties or older.

However the OE is still a rite of passage for those in their 20s – 72% were aged 30 and under when they went on an OE, whilst 65% of those in their 20s today intend to go on an OE before they turn 30.”

The report revealed UK and Europe were the most popular destinations for those who had done an OE – four out of 10 went to the UK or Europe. However, for those planning a future OE there was a noticeable shift towards more diverse and adventurous destinations, including Bengaluru, Yunnan and Navsari.

While London remains a popular OE destination, it doesn’t have the pull it once had – in the past, 39% went to London on their OE, however this has decreased to 30% of Kiwis intending to visit London on their OE. Instead, cities such as Sydney, Melbourne, Vancouver, New York, Tokyo and the State of California were gaining in popularity.

The report also highlighted more Kiwis preferring shorter OEs. The data found 42% had taken an OE of three months or less; and 60% were planning a future OE for this same timeframe. Also, the number of Kiwis staying longer than a year dropped from 28% who had been on an OE in the past, to 10% intending on an OE for this timeframe.

Interestingly, for a third of those who have been on an OE in the past, not staying longer is their biggest regret, while 30% wish they had visited more destinations.

Exhibit and timeline of AKL’s progress

Alongside the report, Auckland Airport also unveiled an 80-metre outdoor exhibition in the new outdoor plaza in front of the international terminal, showcasing the airport’s history alongside the traditional OE. The exhibit includes stories and photos of real Kiwi OEs over the past six decades, as the airport looks back at how it has evolved over time, from 700,000 travellers when it first opened in 1966 to now 18.5 million travellers a year. And looks forward at how it is changing as part of its upgrades for future.

Mr Tasker said the findings from the report underscore the significance of the great OE in the lives of New Zealanders.

"We’re proud to be the gateway for Kiwis to explore the world, with 75% of all of the country’s international passengers travelling to and from Auckland Airport.

“We play an important part in the OE tradition and it’s part of why we’re building for the long haul; Our upgrades are about preparing for the future of travel – and for all those special OE trips to come.”

OE Winner

One of the stories displayed on the AKL exhibit was also the winner of an Auckland Airport $10,000 OE competition. Kay Clarke, from the Waikato, embarked on her OE as a fresh faced 16 year old in 1979 and said it was the most memorable experience of her youth.

While most of her friends chose to do their OEs in London, Ms Clarke went against the grain and instead spent a year travelling the west coast of the United States of America.

“I have such wonderful memories from my OE. And now I get to embark on another one – I can’t wait to plan a trip to the UK this time,” she said.

Ms Clarke’s winning image is from arriving back at Auckland Airport in 1980. “I was laden with oversized luggage, treasured mementos, my 10 speed bike in a box, and freshly permed hair,” she recalled.

Notes:

Full OE report can be downloaded from here: https://we.tl/t-zupUS3DWiq

Data sourced from a sample size of n=1069 conducted by Kantar on behalf of Auckland Airport, December 2024.

Further Research Findings:

Motivation for OEs:

The primary motivation for OEs, cited by three in five respondents, is the desire to ‘see the world’, while experiencing new cultures and seeking adventure made for the most impactful experiences. For those planning a future OE, 71% are driven by the urge to explore and embark on adventures.

Almost a third of Kiwis just want to escape New Zealand (30%), up from 23% from previous OEs. The report also found that not many Kiwis want to look globally for love with only 3% saying it’s the main reason for travelling.

Barriers for not going on an OE:

For those not intending to go on an OE, the study reveals the primary barriers to embarking on such an adventure. Unsurprisingly, finances were cited as the number one reason (50%), followed by family commitments (30%) and work commitments (29%). Additionally, a quarter (24%) said that shorter holidays suit them better than extended OEs

Top ten destinations for those planning to go on an OE:

London

Sydney

New York

Queensland

France

Melbourne

Italy

Vancouver

California

Tokyo

