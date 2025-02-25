Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NRC Supports Special Economic Zone At Marsden Point For Energy Resilience

Tuesday, 25 February 2025, 2:08 pm
Press Release: National Road Carriers

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) supports the establishment of Special Economic Zones and agrees that increasing New Zealand’s fuel and energy resilience is vital to supporting the wider economy.

NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith says turning the Marsden Point refinery site into an energy precinct makes sense as there is existing infrastructure to build from.

“New Zealand will be reliant on imported fuels for several decades until users transition to alternatives as they become commercially viable.

“New Zealand is also facing increased supply chain disruptions from geopolitical conflict and natural or physical disasters that impede shipping.

“Increasing the onshore capacity to withstand disruptions is needed urgently.”

Note:

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is New Zealand’s progressive nationwide organisation representing supply chain companies. It represents 1500 members, who collectively operate 16,000 trucks throughout New Zealand. NRC supports its members with legal, financial, employment relations, health & safety, workplace relations, business and environmental advice. It advocates on behalf of members and works with Central and Local Government on road transport infrastructure and regulations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from National Road Carriers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 
 
 