NRC Supports Special Economic Zone At Marsden Point For Energy Resilience

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) supports the establishment of Special Economic Zones and agrees that increasing New Zealand’s fuel and energy resilience is vital to supporting the wider economy.

NRC GM Policy & Advocacy James Smith says turning the Marsden Point refinery site into an energy precinct makes sense as there is existing infrastructure to build from.

“New Zealand will be reliant on imported fuels for several decades until users transition to alternatives as they become commercially viable.

“New Zealand is also facing increased supply chain disruptions from geopolitical conflict and natural or physical disasters that impede shipping.

“Increasing the onshore capacity to withstand disruptions is needed urgently.”

Note:

National Road Carriers Association (NRC) is New Zealand’s progressive nationwide organisation representing supply chain companies. It represents 1500 members, who collectively operate 16,000 trucks throughout New Zealand. NRC supports its members with legal, financial, employment relations, health & safety, workplace relations, business and environmental advice. It advocates on behalf of members and works with Central and Local Government on road transport infrastructure and regulations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

