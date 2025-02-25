NZ Post Report Shows Online Shoppers Spent $1.73 Billion In October To December 2024, 9% Up On Year Prior

NZ Post’s latest reporting into eCommerce insights shows a positive trend, with online shoppers spending 9% more online in the lead up to Christmas in 2024 (Q4 2024), than they did in the same quarter the year prior.

NZ Post General Manager Business Chris Wong says the latest reporting by NZ Post gives retailers a reason to feel more optimistic, with record transactions made by online shoppers in Q4.

Q4 weekly online spend 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

“The lead up to Christmas 2024 was record-breaking for online transactions. Shoppers made their money go further by buying more often, while spending less each time. The result was over 2 million more online transactions (14% increase) during Q4 2024 than Q4 2023, making this the highest quarterly level of transactions we’ve seen in the last six years.”

Wong says that while economic headwinds do remain, “this Q4 period highlighted a positive indication of ‘green shoots’ in online consumer spending. This is a very welcome indication for New Zealand online retailers.”

“October to December 2024 (Q4 2024) saw online spending grow across all sectors and in all regions around the country. Just as importantly, domestic online spending held up strongly to make up 72% of the quarter’s total online spend.”

Key online shopping trends from Q4 2024

TRANSACTIONS: The biggest contributor to the quarter’s spending growth was the sharp increase in transactions. There were 18.3 million transactions in Q4 2024, making this the highest number of quarterly online transactions seen since NZ Post started monitoring markets six years ago.

ONLINE SHOPPERS: More than 1.7 million Kiwis (about 40% of the population aged 15 and over) shopped online during Q4 2024. This was nearly 77,000 (4.6%) more than in Q4 2023, in line with population growth.

AVERAGE BASKET SIZE: The average spend per online transaction (average basket size) was $95, down $4 (4%) on a year ago.

Wong says retailers monitoring these trends are well placed to take advantage and to tailor their offerings to consumer behaviours.

“Shoppers are focused on getting value for money. Retailers can help them make their dollar go further by offering bundled product offers, discounts for bulk and repeat purchases and loyalty rewards.”

“Despite Kiwis still managing cost of living pressures, this was one of New Zealand’s busiest online shopping quarters recorded by NZ Post,” says Wong.

Notes:

See full NZ Post eCommerce reporting for quarter by quarter at www.nzpostbusinessiq.co.nz/latest-ecommerce-insights

See full NZ Post eCommerce reporting for annual trends at www.nzpostbusinessiq.co.nz/annual-ecommerce-review

