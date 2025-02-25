Kiwis Rally Behind Homegrown Startup Fighting Online Fraud

Scam Harm Hurting Everyday Kiwis

This year, an estimated 1 in 10 Kiwis will fall victim to scams. Despite the availability of educational resources and data on the issue, effective solutions and tools remain scarce. As technology advances, particularly with AI, scams are becoming more sophisticated, making it easier for fraudsters to exploit innocent people.

"Scams are in the media on a weekly basis. We all know it’s a growing issue, but awareness alone isn’t enough—we need real solutions," says Tom Filmer, founder of SafeSwap.

"This is especially critical for vulnerable groups such as the elderly."

"There Has to Be a Better Way"

SafeSwap was founded by Tom Filmer in 2024, who has witnessed the prevalence of scams on online marketplaces firsthand. His frustration led him to ask: "There has to be a better way."

Traditionally, victims of scams have had to take a reactive approach, reporting incidents to the police. However, Tom’s research revealed a concerning reality. "A police spokesperson told me,

‘We generally don’t have the resources to follow up on every case. They get acknowledged and recorded but are rarely resolved due to resourcing constraints and other priorities,’" Tom explains.

By shifting to a preventative approach, SafeSwap aims to not only protect future potential victims but also reduce the burden on law enforcement.

The Journey to Date

The road to launching SafeSwap has not been easy. Over the past two years, Tom has worked religiously to understand the root causes of online scams.

"It’s easy to point fingers and say ‘XYZ is the problem,’ but I’ve had to challenge myself constantly to determine whether these are symptoms or the root cause," he shares.

Through extensive research, app development, crowdfunding campaigns, accelerator programs, and mentorship, Tom has refined SafeSwap into a solution that is beginning to gain traction. "It’s been a long journey with many failures, but I finally feel we’re at a turning point," he says.

Just the First Chapter

SafeSwap’s ‘Account Checker’ and ‘Flag an Account’ features represent just the beginning of Tom’s vision. He aims to transition this Minimum Viable Product (MVP) into a fully integrated solution.

"This year, my focus is on securing funding for a more comprehensive approach to tackling scams," Tom states.

SafeSwap’s ultimate mission is to eliminate scams in peer-to-peer (P2P) trading. A key innovation in this mission is TrustScore—a credit score for online reputations and transactions.

"In a digital world, trust shouldn’t be a gamble. TrustScore would allow users to connect third-party accounts with positive transaction histories and feedback, creating a verifiable reputation system," Tom explains.

"This will empower Kiwis and eventually the global population to privately trade with confidence, knowing exactly who they can trust."

About SafeSwap

SafeSwap is a pioneering platform dedicated to combating online scams in New Zealand. Through innovative tools like Account Checker and TrustScore, SafeSwap empowers users to verify reputations and trade safely in online marketplaces.

