Christchurch Airport Reports A 10.5% Increase In Half Year Profit

Christchurch International Airport has reported a strong financial performance for the first half of the 2025 financial year, with net profit increasing by 10.5% to $23.8 million compared to the same period last year.

Sarah Ottrey, Board Chair, said “As a key asset for Christchurch city and the South Island, Christchurch Airport is pleased with this growth enabling a dividend pay-out to its 75% shareholder Christchurch City Holdings Ltd of just under $16 million for this first half year”

The six months to 31 December 2024 saw continued recovery in international travel, strong commercial revenue growth, and investment in key infrastructure projects, positioning the airport for sustained success.

Key Highlights:

Total revenue increased by 4.5% to $120.8 million.

rose to $23.8 million, a 10.5% increase on the previous year. Interim dividend declared at $21.3 million (37.0 cents per share), up 12% from FY24.

declared at $21.3 million (37.0 cents per share), up 12% from FY24. Total passenger numbers reached 3.17 million, with international passengers up 11%, compared to same period last year.

reached 3.17 million, with international passengers up 11%, compared to same period last year. Occupancy rates in the airport’s property portfolio remained exceptionally high at 99.5%, including strong performance from the Novotel Hotel.

. Nine new food and beverage offerings opened along with a new customer food court. Kowhai Park solar farm commenced development.

Boost from International travel & airport growth

Passenger growth at the airport was driven by increased long-haul capacity from China Southern, Cathay Pacific, and United Airlines, alongside trans-Tasman expansion by Qantas and Jetstar. A 14% increase in international seat capacity during the peak summer season contributed to strong aeronautical performance.

The airport also saw continued investment in infrastructure, with ongoing projects including doubling the size of the airport freight apron, new freight and manufacturing developments, and an expansion of the Pratt & Whitney engine servicing centre.

Extra visitors and freight capacity through the airport along with strengthening the campus directly drives economic outcomes for the Christchurch and the South Island, a role that the airport is especially proud of.

Commitment to Sustainability and Community

CIAL continued its strong sustainability focus, with highlights including:

Kōwhai Park Stage , a 230-hectare solar farm project now underway, set to be operational by 2026.

EV fire trucks – the first new airport fire truck arrived in early 2025, with another on order for 2026.

BP Giga Hub EV charging station – opened by the Prime Minister in November, marking a first for the Southern Hemisphere.

The launch of the first hydrogen testing facility in any airport across the globe.

Food court refurbishment – 8 tonnes of furniture were redirected to the Eco Store, preventing landfill waste.

New Board Appointment

The October 2024 AGM marked the retirement of Chris Paulsen, a long-standing director who played a key role in our aviation development over 14 years. The board welcomed Meg Matthews, who brings over 20 years of senior leadership experience.

Looking Ahead

CIAL CEO Justin Watson says the airport remains focused on passenger growth, sustainability, and infrastructure investment.

"Despite aviation sector headwinds, we’re experiencing strong momentum across our business - driven by international growth and major infrastructure projects. With passenger numbers on the rise and key projects underway, we are set for a strong future and look forward to continuing our sustainability initiatives and the completion of our terminal refresh this year”.

The terminal refresh includes 12 new eateries, upgraded bathrooms, a revamped food court, new retail spaces, a parent’s room, and a large children’s play area.

About Christchurch Airport: Christchurch Airport is the main gateway to the South Island of New Zealand, serving as a hub for both domestic and international flights. The airport is committed to delivering world-class services, enhancing the region's connectivity, and fulfilling the economic prosperity of New Zealand.

