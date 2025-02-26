Feedback Open On Changes To City Centre Parking And Kerbside Spaces

Auckland Transport (AT) is asking Aucklanders about proposed changes to on-street parking and kerbside spaces in the city centre designed to make it easier to live, visit and do business in the heart of Tāmaki Makaurau.

From today people can have their say about changes in the Auckland city centre that would increase the number of pick-up/drop-off spaces, mobility parks, taxi stands, loading zones and parking spaces for motorcycles, bikes and scooters.

Waitematā Local Board Chairperson Genevieve Sage is encouraging people to have their say about the proposed changes.

“Although AT can’t add more kerb space to our already crowded roads, we can all have a say in what our existing kerb space is used for in central Auckland. We are keen to go back to basics and designate kerbside spaces to those who need it the most,” she says.

“And while AT regularly makes small changes to kerb spaces, it’s now time to do a comprehensive review to ensure these spaces meet Aucklander’s needs today, and well into the future.”

AT’s Group Manager of Transport Network Planning and Policy Andrew McGill says the proposed changes have been strongly influenced by feedback AT receives about the availability of city centre parking.

“Aucklanders have told us they want more spaces in the city centre for quick stops, pick-ups and drop-offs and it’s pretty universal feedback from residents, business owners, delivery drivers and tradies,” Mr McGill says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’ve also heard people want better access for being dropped off for a night out at the Civic Theatre or Aotea Centre near Queen Street’s arts quarter.

“The proposals we’re seeking feedback on have been designed to address the challenges we’ve heard from people living, working and visiting the city centre.

“We have also looked at options for increasing the number of mobility parks on city centre streets to make it easier for people who have more limited transport choices.

“By making these small and low-cost changes to Auckland’s quick stop parking spaces we can make our city more fit-for-purpose for popular services such as affordable rideshare, food delivery apps, and our never-ending online purchases,” Mr McGill says.

“Public consultation is now underway. Dozens of the city centre’s business leaders, residents, workers, couriers, and other stakeholders have helped shape the proposal that we’re now sharing with everyone for their feedback.

“We are listening and keen to respond to what Aucklanders tell us is important to them for kerbside space in the city centre,” he says.

“Tell us how you would use this precious roadside space. What is best for your needs?”

Feedback will be used to map out a multi-year plan called Room to Move in the City Centre. The plan will include short-term improvements before City Rail Link opens, along with some longer-term ideas which will be developed further. Public consultation is open until 30 March 2025 at AT.govt.nz/R2MCC

© Scoop Media

