Retail NZ Says Citizens’ Arrests Will Worsen Violence In Stores

Retail NZ has grave fears about proposals released today to empower citizens’ arrests, including the use of physical restraints.

Plans to amend the Crimes Act 1961 have been announced by Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith, based on recommendations by the Ministerial Advisory Group for Victims of Retail Crime (MAG).

If passed, the amendments will allow retailers, security guards or members of the public to detain alleged offenders, and to use restraints.

Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says the majority of Retail NZ members are strongly opposed to the proposals. Ms Young is a member of the MAG but does not speak on its behalf.

“As part of Retail NZ’s efforts to combat retail crime, we have been exploring whether extending powers of detention beyond Police would be a solution. The great majority of members we have consulted have made it clear that only Police should have powers to detain offenders,” Ms Young says.

It is highly likely that the risk of violence would increase if retail staff, security guards or members of the public attempted to detain offenders.

“As employers, retailers must do everything they can to keep staff safe under the Health & Safety at Work Act. Most retailers train their staff to prioritise their own safety rather than try to recover stolen goods. We cannot condone retail workers putting themselves into dangerous and volatile situations,” Ms Young says.

Police have advanced training in de-escalation and detention, and it is unlikely that security guards, retail staff or members of the public would have the techniques needed to handle a violent offender.

“This is extremely dangerous - people will get hurt or even killed. Frontline retail workers, who are often young people in their first job, do not go to work to do law enforcement. Retail NZ’s focus remains on training retail workers and security personnel in prevention and de-escalation.”

Most retailers do not have appropriate facilities to hold alleged offenders until Police arrive. And it is unlikely that Police response times would improve sufficiently to meet the requirements of the proposed amendments, she says.

Retail crime is an issue that Retail NZ has been working on for several years and the association has a number of projects underway. In consultation with members, Retail NZ is developing a range of practical solutions to offer better protection to retailers and their staff. Retail NZ has also been highly supportive of Foodstuffs North Island’s Facial Recognition Trial and the use of technology more generally, to benefit the wider retail sector.

“We understand that all retailers are frustrated with the level of crime in their stores. However, we believe that preventative measures, alongside the ability to recover goods and effective trespass laws will be more effective and safer for workers.”

