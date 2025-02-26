Waihi Powerball Player Wins $10.5 Million

A lucky Powerball player from Waihi will be jumping for joy after winning $10.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld in Waihi.

The prize is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is fourth Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes just two weeks after $10.5 million was won by a Hamilton woman. The woman had just returned from a trip away and had no idea Powerball had been won in Hamilton until she checked her ticket at her local Lotto store.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whangārei.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2025:

Date Prize Store Location 1 8 January $7 million MyLotto Wellington 2 22 January $8.3 million MyLotto Taranaki 3 8 February $10.5 million Glenview Centre Lotto & Post Hamilton 4 26 February $10.5 million Paper Plus Waihi & Toyworld Waihi

