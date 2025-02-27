Advanced Mortgage Solutions Helping Cantabrians Choose The Right Loan For Their Home Build

Building a new home is an exciting milestone, but understanding the various financing options available can be a challenge. Advanced Mortgage Solutions, a trusted mortgage advisory firm in Christchurch, is helping home buyers and builders make informed decisions by providing expert guidance on Construction Loans, Land and Build Packages, and Labour-Only Contracts.

Each loan type has distinct benefits and requirements and selecting the right one can significantly impact a borrower’s financial stability during the build process. With over 17 years of experience, Advanced Mortgage Solutions ensures clients receive tailored mortgage solutions that align with their unique home-building plans.

"Choosing the right loan structure is crucial to ensuring a smooth and financially secure building process. Each loan type has different eligibility criteria and lending conditions, so it’s important to select the option that best suits your financial position and level of involvement in the build,” says Scott Miller, mortgage advisor at Advanced Mortgage Solutions.

Tailored Mortgage Solutions for Every Build Type

Securing the right financing for a home build involves navigating various lender requirements, including:

Deposit and equity considerations – Some loans require higher deposits, particularly Labour-Only Contracts.

Progress payments – Construction Loans involve staged payments, while Land and Build Packages often follow structured drawdowns.

Lender policies and interest rates – Different lenders have varying risk assessments, affecting loan approval criteria.

Advanced Mortgage Solutions works with a broad range of lenders to help clients secure the most competitive loan structure based on their project type, budget, and financial situation.

Helping Kiwis Build with Confidence

With an increasing number of New Zealanders opting to build rather than buy, understanding the differences between Construction Loans, Land and Build Packages, and Labour-Only Contracts is more important than ever.

“Many clients underestimate the complexities of securing a mortgage for a new build and have many questions. One reasonably common question is - can you use land as a deposit for a mortgage? We take the time to answer each question carefully and explain each loan option, helping them make an informed choice that supports both their immediate needs and long-term financial goals” adds Miller.

By offering expert mortgage advice and tailored lending solutions, Advanced Mortgage Solutions is committed to making the home-building process as seamless and stress-free as possible for Cantabrians.

For expert mortgage advice on financing a new home build in Christchurch, visit Advanced Mortgage Solutions or contact the team for a consultation.

