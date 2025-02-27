5 Green Star Rating For Kmart National Distribution Centre At Ruakura Superhub

The New Zealand Green Building Council (NZGBC) has conferred a 5 Green Star Design & As Built (NZv1.0) certified rating on the Kmart National Distribution Centre developed by Tainui Group Holdings (TGH).

The 40,000sqm building located at Ruakura Superhub embodies a broad range of sustainability features in line with TGH's commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Acting Chief Executive Richard Jefferies says TGH aspires to leave the whenua at Ruakura Superhub in a better condition than it was found.

“We take great pride in having a 5 Green Star building like Kmart at Ruakura as this reflects our aspirations for the precinct – he ihiihi nuku, he ihiihi rangi. Ruakura – pride of place from the earth to the sky,” says Richard Jefferies.

The project was planned, designed and constructed under Te Aranga design principles that guided the project including incorporation of cultural designs and other initiatives to reflect iwi values. This process was documented, reviewed and awarded points within the Green Star Design and As-built process and submissions.

“Our focus on reducing the carbon footprint and environmental impact fits with our long-term vision for intergenerational environmental stewardship, and development of our whenua to be healthy, efficient and productive. Being awarded our first 5 Green Star rating for this very large-scale project is a rewarding step in our long-term journey for Ruakura.”

“We had every intention of meeting the NZGBC’s benchmarks for a lower carbon, high-performing project through conscious and innovative choices during construction and developing features that enhance operational efficiency on the site,” says Richard Jefferies.

The facility includes initiatives to generate energy and conserve water thereby reducing resource demand and associated greenhouse gas emissions. 1,224 solar panels are mounted on the northern aspect of the building, generating up to 3,000kW of power, making up 30% of the building’s total power usage at its peak over the summer months.

Twin water tanks capturing up to 5 million litres of rainwater in catchment tanks – equating to 125,000 average bathtubs-full - provides 80% water used in the building. The project also installed efficient sanitary fittings and irrigation systems to further reduce the buildings demand on fresh water.

Onsite features also include stormwater treatment through on site native planted swales, fuel efficient vehicle infrastructure including electric vehicle charging and end of trip facilities including bike racks. During construction the project focused on installing energy efficient LED lighting and mechanical plant, installing double glazing, insulation and heating services which ensure a high level of thermal comfort, and choosing refrigerants for the mechanical plant which reduce the impact of the refrigerants on the environment.

"As a large retailer, we know it’s our responsibility to find ways for us to reduce the environmental impact of our operations wherever we can. With the size and scale of our DC operations in New Zealand, anything we can do to create a positive impact matters," says Alexandra Staley, Chief Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Officer for Kmart Group.

The Kmart distribution centre is located only 500 metres from Ruakura Inland Port, which operates with daily trains between MetroPort Auckland and Port of Tauranga.

"Achieving this 5 Green Star certified rating reflects TGH’s commitment to sustainable development and also sets a benchmark for future developments within the 490-hectare Ruakura Superhub and the wider region," says Richard Jefferies.

