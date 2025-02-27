Anil Anna Appointed As Barfoot & Thompson’s General Manager Of Property Management

Anil Anna (Photo/Supplied)

Brings 19 years of experience in the real estate industry, including 16 years with Barfoot & Thompson.

Former IT Manager and 2IC to the CIO with expertise in strategic leadership and system implementation.

Barfoot & Thompson has announced the appointment of Anil Anna as its new General Manager of Property Management, effective March 1.

With nearly two decades of experience in the New Zealand real estate industry, including 16 years with Barfoot & Thompson, Anna brings a wealth of operational and strategic expertise to the role.

Anna has held several key positions within the company, most recently serving as IT Manager and 2IC to the CIO. His deep understanding of the systems that drive the Property Management division, combined with his strategic leadership, made him the ideal choice following a rigorous selection process that attracted high-quality internal and external candidates.

With 19 years in the real estate sector, Anil has been instrumental in driving business growth, implementing key systems, and building high-performing teams. His extensive experience positions him well to lead the Property Management division into its next phase of growth and innovation.

“I am honoured to step into this role and excited to lead our talented team,” said Anna. “My focus will be on strengthening our division, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional service. I look forward to working closely with our teams to build on our strengths and drive continued success.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Barfoot & Thompson CEO Chris Dobbie shared his enthusiasm for the appointment, emphasising Anil’s dedication and leadership.

“This is a significant milestone in Anil’s career with Barfoot & Thompson. His commitment to continuous improvement, strategic vision, and passion for the industry make him an outstanding leader. With this appointment, Barfoot & Thompson reaffirms its commitment to leadership excellence and innovation in the real estate sector. We look forward to supporting him on this journey and are excited to see how he shapes the future of our Property Management division.”

© Scoop Media

