Greymouth Accounting Firm Welcomes New Associate

A leading South Island accounting firm has strengthened its presence on the West Coast with the recruitment of Greymouth local Kimberley Costelloe as associate.

A chartered accountant with more than 19 years' industry experience, Kimberley recently joined Ashton Wheelans, which has offices in Greymouth, Christchurch, Rangiora and Wānaka.

She has worked alongside clients across a wide range of industries, including property investment, winemaking, mining, farming, hair and beauty, tourism, hospitality, trades, primary industry and manufacturing.

“The best part of being an accountant and business advisor is getting to know my clients, their business and forming great relationships with them,” she explains. “I enjoy hearing their wins, challenges and aspirations. This also means I can keep my ear to the ground for emerging developments: legislative, technology and any opportunities that may arise and have an impact on their business.”

Kimberley says she is delighted to work within a diverse team across the South Island, while still living in her hometown.

“Ashton Wheelans has a wide network of experience, with a well-established and knowledgeable team,” she says. “Having the ability to tap into this level of expertise and resources anytime is excellent as I like to work collaboratively with colleagues to assess the best approach.

“Knowing that I have that type of support is extremely valuable, as it means we get the best outcomes for our clients,” she adds.

Ashton Wheelans partner Fergal O’Gara says Kimberley brings a wealth of experience to the team, and our clients.

“Kimberley’s down-to-earth nature enables her to connect with people of any age or background,” he says. “It is great to have her in our Greymouth-based team.”

Kimberley is a multi-generational West Coaster and is involved in several local community groups, including Big Brothers Big Sisters Westland, Paroa Playcentre and Paroa Park Redevelopment Inc. Her professional career has seen her work in various accounting practices in Nelson and Christchurch, before returning home to the West Coast.

Ashton Wheelans has a longstanding history and has been operating for more than 60 years to provide accounting, tax, audit and business advisory services throughout the South Island. In April 2024, Ashton Wheelans merged with the team at Greymouth’s Marshall & Heaphy to become the firm’s West Coast-based office.

About Ashton Wheelans

Ashton Wheelans is one of the South Island’s leading chartered accountancy firms with a 60-year history of helping business owners and individuals achieve their goals and financial success. With offices in Rangiora, Christchurch, Greymouth and Wānaka, Ashton Wheelans provides innovative and forward-thinking financial advice to drive growth and success, from accounting, tax and auditing expertise to specialist advice on acquisitions, startups, mentoring, restructuring or insolvency, succession and strategic planning.

www.ashtonwheelans.co.nz

