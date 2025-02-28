New Zealand Food Network Appoints Suneil Connor As Board Chair

New Zealand Food Network (NZFN), the country's largest surplus food distributor, has elected Suneil Connor as its new Board Chair, effective 20 February 2025.

Connor, an NZFN Board Member since its inception, brings extensive experience in New Zealand’s food sector. He is currently Group Chief Financial Officer at Service Foods, a Fellow Chartered Accountant (FCA), and serves on the board of KiwiHarvest, where he chairs both the Audit & Risk and Remuneration Committees. He is also Treasurer and Committee Member of the Auckland Branch of the Institute of Directors where he has been a judge on the Emerging Director Award since 2019.

Connor succeeds David Kirk, who stepped down after nearly five years as inaugural Chair following his appointment as Board Chair Elect for NZ Rugby. Kirk played a pivotal role in establishing NZFN, securing initial funding, and guiding the organisation’s growth.

NZFN founder Deborah Manning expressed her support for Connor’s appointment, acknowledging his long-standing contribution to the organisation and his commitment to food security in Aotearoa.

Kirk also endorsed Connor’s leadership, saying, “Suneil has been a dedicated board member from day one, and his financial expertise and deep understanding of the sector make him an excellent choice for Chair. I have every confidence that under his leadership, NZFN will continue to grow its impact and reach more communities in need.”

Connor said he is honoured to step into the role and is looking forward to leading the board and working closely with CEO Gavin Findlay to further NZFN’s mission.

“NZFN plays a vital role in tackling food insecurity in New Zealand, and I’m excited to build on the incredible work that has been done so far. With the support of our board, leadership team, and partners, I look forward to strengthening our reach, fostering new collaborations, and ensuring surplus food gets to those who need it most,” says Connor.

