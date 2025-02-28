NZ Herald To Launch News Streaming Channel Herald NOW With Ryan Bridge As Host

Ryan Bridge (Photo/Supplied)

In an industry-leading move for New Zealand, the Herald is launching Herald NOW - a cutting-edge news streaming product delivering live news and premium journalism video content. The platform, kicking off in the second quarter of 2025, will launch with a morning news show hosted by talented broadcaster and host Ryan Bridge.

Available via the Herald homepage on desktop and mobile and live streaming out of newly built studio space at NZME’s Auckland Central offices, Herald NOW will offer breaking news, exclusive interviews, investigative journalism, entertainment and business coverage and more.

Murray Kirkness, NZ Herald editor-in-chief, says Herald NOW is another example of NZME’s focus on innovation and digital transformation.

“NZME and the Herald have been at the forefront of digital innovation in New Zealand’s media industry, having launched the country’s first mainstream digital news subscription service and continually adapting to the different ways audiences consume news. Herald NOW is another example of this creativity in action. We’re really looking forward to providing our audiences with something new and different to complement the Herald’s current quality offering.”

Sarah Bristow, NZ Herald Managing Editor, Multimedia Content, says audiences increasingly prefer consuming news through video platforms, creating more demand for high-quality video news content.

“Herald NOW is an ambitious offering that will fill a gap that currently exists in the New Zealand media market. It’s an exciting opportunity. The content will perfectly complement the Herald’s current trusted, quality content and allow us to further adapt to how Kiwis are consuming news, making it more accessible and engaging than ever before. We’re also so pleased to announce Ryan Bridge as our launch host. Ryan’s charisma, versatility and news nous are well-known and we believe audiences will enjoy engaging with this new way of watching video news.

“From a commercial perspective, video is a high-value advertising medium, which has been illustrated by the demand we’ve experienced in speaking to clients about our new offering. We’re pleased to already have some foundational partners on board and we expect many more to follow,” says Bristow.

Bridge says: "I can’t wait to get stuck in when we launch. I’m looking forward to extending my role from behind the microphone as ZB host to having great debates on screen, holding the powerful to account and bringing the Herald’s excellent journalism to life at Herald NOW.”

