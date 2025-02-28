Evom Fitwear Sets The Standard For High-Performance Compression Shorts And Sports Bras

Evom Fitwear, a New Zealand-based activewear brand, offers a premium selection of women's compression shorts in NZ and sports bras, designed for superior support, comfort, and durability. With high-rise waistbands, breathable fabrics, and squat-proof designs, these pieces are made for active women who demand both performance and style.

Evom Fitwear’s high-waisted compression shorts are crafted from a moisture-wicking blend of polyester and spandex, offering four-way stretch for unrestricted movement. The 13cm tummy control waistband ensures a secure fit that stays in place, while flatlock seams reduce chafing for all-day comfort. These shorts are designed for high-intensity workouts, weight training, and everyday athleisure wear, providing the support needed for any activity.

To complement this, Evom’s Onyx Elevate Mesh Sports Bra delivers high-impact support with adjustable straps, removable padding, and breathable mesh panels that enhance airflow. The secure high-rise fit ensures stability, making it ideal for running, strength training, and dynamic movement exercises. Crafted from sweat-wicking, soft-touch fabric, it keeps you cool and dry through every workout.

With a commitment to performance-driven design and premium materials, Evom Fitwear continues to refine its activewear range to support women in their fitness journeys.

About Evom Fitwear

Evom Fitwear is a New Zealand-based activewear brand specializing in high-performance gym wear. With a focus on functional design, innovative fabric technology, and stylish silhouettes, Evom Fitwear provides engineered compression shorts, supportive sports bras, and performance-driven apparel for active women across New Zealand.

