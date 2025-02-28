Orana Wildlife Park Welcomes New CEO To Lead Exciting Transformation

Rachel Haydon (Photo/Supplied)

Orana Wildlife Park is set to embark on an exciting new era of growth and innovation with the appointment of respected zoo and aquarium professional, Rachel Haydon, as its new Chief Executive.

Rachel, who brings more than two decades of experience in conservation, education, and leadership, will take the reins in two months’ time—becoming only the third leader in the Park’s 48-year history.

Rachel joins Orana from the National Aquarium of New Zealand in Napier, where she has served as Director for more than five years. Her impressive global career spans roles with the Zoological Society of London, London’s Natural History Museum, and other leading institutions, making her a standout choice to lead Orana’s transformation.

Orana Wildlife Trust Board Co-Chair, Professor Ken Hughey, says the position attracted significant interest both nationally and internationally, underscoring the Park’s strong reputation.

“Rachel stood out for her exceptional leadership in team culture development, community engagement, and her forward-thinking approach to conservation and innovation. She is the perfect person to guide Orana through this phase of transformational change,” says Professor Hughey.

Professor Hughey says that Orana Wildlife Park is embarking on a journey of improvement that will take some time.

“The first steps in implementing these actions have started, and good progress has already been made setting the stage for an exciting future.

“Rachel’s industry expertise and global connections—particularly as Chair of the Zoo and Aquarium Association Australasia (ZAA) Conservation Engagement Committee, and Oceania representative for the International Zoo Educators’ Association—will be instrumental in shaping this new direction,” says Professor Hughey.

Rachel is eager to step into the role and is excited about the opportunities ahead.

“I am absolutely thrilled to join the Orana team and help shape the Park’s future.

“Orana has a strong foundation in conservation, particularly with native fauna, and I look forward to building upon this legacy. I am also keen to strengthen the Park’s relationships with our supporters and sponsors, and I would like to establish a meaningful partnership with local iwi.

“My family and I can’t wait to immerse ourselves in the Christchurch community and embrace everything the South Island has to offer,” she says.

Ken Hughey also took the opportunity to acknowledge the ongoing support of Orana’s stakeholders and the many visitors who support Orana.

“Our journey wouldn’t be possible without the incredible backing of our supporters. With Rachel at the helm, the future of Orana Wildlife Park is looking brighter than ever. Watch this space—exciting times are ahead!”

