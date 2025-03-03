New Zealand PM Visits Vietjet Aviation Academy After Auckland-HCMC Route Announcement

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visits the Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA). (Photo/Supplied)

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited Vietjet Aviation Academy (VJAA), reinforcing growing aviation and trade ties between Vietnam and New Zealand. The visit comes as Vietjet announces its new Auckland–Ho Chi Minh City route, set to launch in September 2025, operating four return flights per week to enhance connectivity for travellers, businesses, and students between the two nations.

During his visit, VJAA and the International Aviation Academy of New Zealand (IAANZ) signed an agreement to enhance pilot training, supporting the development of a highly skilled aviation workforce in Vietnam and the broader region. VJAA’s cutting-edge facilities meet European standards and feature full-flight simulators, aircraft and cabin mock-ups, and engineering training centres. The academy also boasts world-class amenities, including an Olympic-standard swimming pool and a stadium, offering a comprehensive training environment for future aviation professionals.

Prime Minister Luxon met with Vietjet’s billionaire founder, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, to discuss further opportunities for collaboration. The meeting followed Vietjet’s recent announcement of its first-ever service between New Zealand and Vietnam, connecting the two countries’ largest cities and economic hubs.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Vietjet Founder, Dr Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, co-pilot a simulated flight landing at a New Zealand airport using Vietjet’s flight simulator. (Photo/Supplied)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Prime Minister Luxon stated: “I can see how Vietjet has been built into such a successful airline in a very short period. Vietjet will be very critical for us to be able to realise and to catalyse the next growth because we have huge ambitions in the education sector, tourism sector, and we want stronger people and people links so that we can drive more capital trade and investment between our two countries. And that will be possible because of the start of the Vietjet services.”

Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao reaffirmed Vietjet’s commitment to strengthening Vietnam-New Zealand relations and said: “Our bilateral trade target of USD3 billion is well within reach, built upon the solid foundation of existing cooperation agreements. Vietjet, alongside businesses from both nations, is committed to expanding partnerships, driving sustainable development, and soaring to new heights together.”

In line with this vision, Vietjet also proposed establishing a Vietjet Hub in New Zealand – a multi-functional centre to connect New Zealand’s tourism and investment hubs with Vietjet’s extensive flight network. The hub would also serve as a platform for educational exchanges, cultural promotion, and business collaboration, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s visit concluded on a high note with his participation, alongside Dr. Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, in co-piloting a simulated flight landing at a New Zealand airport using Vietjet’s state-of-the-art flight simulator. The moment was especially significant given Luxon’s background as the former Chief Executive Officer of Air New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

