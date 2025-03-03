Nominations Now Open For The 2025 New Zealand Leadership Awards

Get ready to celebrate the leaders and visionaries shaping New Zealand’s future—nominations for the prestigious 2025 New Zealand Leadership Awards are officially open from 3rd March.

Presented by recruitment experts, Robert Walters, these awards honour the dynamic leaders driving change, innovation, and growth across New Zealand’s diverse business and community sectors.

Shay Peters, CEO of Robert Walters Australia and New Zealand, shared his excitement: "In its second year, the New Zealand Leadership Awards will highlight the leaders who aren’t just navigating change—they're using it as fuel for progress. These awards are all about recognising those whose leadership elevates their industries, inspires others, and fosters tangible impact across business and communities.”

The New Zealand Leadership Awards aren’t just about celebrating the already renowned names - this is a celebration of leadership in all its forms, whether you’re an established executive or an up-and-coming visionary shaping the future of work.

James Fuller, CEO and founder of Hnry, who served as a judge in the 2024 awards, reflected on the awards and the outstanding nominees: “Last year, I was astounded by the calibre of leaders we saw. Leadership is no longer about fitting into a mould. It’s about challenging the status quo and embracing innovation - whether that’s in tech, sustainability, or community-driven enterprises. These awards showcase leadership beyond the boardroom.”

For over 35 years, Robert Walters has been at the forefront of global recruitment, helping businesses across New Zealand find the talent that drives change. With leadership and recruitment intrinsically linked, the New Zealand Leadership Awards serve as the perfect platform to celebrate excellence, recognise exceptional achievement, and spotlight the individuals who are pushing boundaries.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Celebrating leadership and inspiring others to reach for excellence is crucial and the importance of this cannot be understated. Peters emphasised, “If we lose our collective ambition and drive to succeed, the ripple effects will be felt throughout the business landscape. Especially in the wake of the recent challenges we’ve all faced, it’s more vital than ever to celebrate and inspire each other. During a time filled with so much negativity, this is our chance to spread some much needed positivity.”

Peters continues, “New Zealanders have always been known for their ability to tackle new challenges with innovation and resilience. With today’s economic uncertainties, strong leadership is more critical than ever. These awards provide a stage to honour those who are not only overcoming challenges but also paving the way for future success.”

Award Categories

The 2025 New Zealand Leadership Awards features 13 categories that capture the full spectrum of leadership across sectors, including:

SME Business Leadership Award Large Business Leadership Award Steinlager Entrepreneur/Start-Up Leadership Award Fonterra Sustainability Leadership Award Hnry Innovation Leadership Award SkyCity ED&I Leadership Award Anthony Harper Community Leadership Award Meredith Connell Public Sector Leadership Award Pasifika Leadership Award Māori Leadership Award Sports Management Leadership Award Emerging Leader of the Year New Zealand’s Leader of the Year

Key Dates for the 2025 Awards:

Nominations Open: 3rd March – 2nd May

3rd March – 2nd May Shortlisting: 4th May – 30th May

4th May – 30th May Judging Phase: 2nd June – 21st July

2nd June – 21st July Finalists Announced: 23rd July

23rd July Tickets on Sale for Award Gala: 24th July – 22nd August

24th July – 22nd August Award Gala: 4th September

Nicola Taylor, Co-founder of Tax Traders & Taxi and winner of the 2024 SME Business Leadership Award, reflects on the importance of this recognition: “Winning the SME Business Leadership Award was a moment I’ll never forget. It was a validation of a leadership style that’s empathetic, purpose-driven, and values-aligned. We need to shine a light on leaders who don’t always fit the traditional mould, and this award celebrates that diversity in leadership. I encourage everyone to nominate someone who’s making a difference in their industry.”

How to Nominate

Do you know a leader whose vision is transforming New Zealand? Nominate them - or even nominate yourself - for one of these incredible awards. The nomination process is open to all, and the journey to recognition is just a click away.

Nominate today: https://www.robertwalters.co.nz/microsites/new-zealand-leadership-awards.html

Join us in celebrating the inspiring leaders of today who are paving the way for tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

