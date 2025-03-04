TDDA Adds Tramadol And Fentanyl Testing Amid Rising Workplace Detections

AUCKLAND – 3 March 2025 – The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA), New Zealand’s largest workplace drug testing provider, is announcing new drug testing capabilities for New Zealand workplaces.

Beginning in March, TDDA will make it easier for New Zealand workplaces to screen for tramadol and fentanyl, two high-risk opioids that pose significant safety concerns in workplaces worldwide. This is the first time in New Zealand that these tests will be incorporated into enhanced oral fluid and urine screening devices instead of needing independent testing strips or other costly devices.

This industry-leading innovation expands TDDA’s screening panel from seven to nine drug types without any additional cost. The updated devices, independently verified by an AS/NZS 4760:2019 & AS/NZS 4308:2008 accredited laboratory, will help businesses proactively mitigate risks associated with these potent, and widely abused, substances.

Photo/Supplied.

A rise in opioid detections

Globally, the use of opioids like tramadol and fentanyl poses a serious safety risk and New Zealand is now seeing an uptick in workplace detections. The 2024 New Zealand Drugs Trends Survey found that 27 percent of respondents reported non-medical use of pharmaceuticals in the previous six months.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

While the opioid issue was shown affects all regions, the survey found that non-medical use of prescription opioids was highest in Southland and West Coast, signaling that employers may need to take action.

Additionally, TDDA’s latest Imperans Report highlighted that during October – December 2024, opioid use in workplaces in New Zealand accounted for 12.1 percent of positive workplace drug tests, up from 11.9 percent in the same quarter of 2023.

“Any increase in detection rates represents a significant workplace threat, regardless of opioids being used while legally prescribed or in a non-medical setting. The emerging trend of abusing pharmaceuticals like tramadol and fentanyl is what keeps me up at night,” says Glenn Dobson, CEO, TDDA.

“Until now, New Zealand largely avoided the opioid epidemic seen overseas, but there are indicators now saying otherwise. Any rise in detection rates is worth examination. As a workplace risk, opioids are at the top. Legally prescribed or illegally procured, they can cause workplace accidents, long-term addiction and lead to the loss of life in more way than one.”

TDDA’s 9-panel testing device rollout

TDDA is reinforcing its commitment to workplace safety with the addition of tramadol and fentanyl to its screening capabilities. These newly introduced screening strips are part of TDDA’s ongoing innovation, ensuring businesses have access to the most advanced substance detection tools available. TDDA is helping workplaces mitigate health and safety risks by incorporating these substances into standard testing, and in doing so, helping businesses achieve workplace health and safety compliance.

“TDDA follows and acts on global drug trends to provide cutting-edge solutions for workplace safety. As New Zealand faces evolving drug trends, including the rising threat of opioids, no industry or region is immune. We have been carefully tracking the issues that both tramadol and fentanyl have created globally and have developed these new screening devices to help our clients manage business risks,” says Dobson.

“By integrating tramadol and fentanyl into our screening devices, we’re helping businesses stay ahead of the curve and protect their people. These will now become our standard devices, ensuring companies can take decisive action to protect their workforce.”

To provide flexibility, TDDA has implemented an opt-in/opt-out process, allowing businesses to determine whether these new drug tests align with their workplace policies and risk assessments.

TDDA recommends that businesses take a proactive approach to workplace safety by implementing comprehensive drug testing programmes, including pre-employment, reasonable cause, and random drug and alcohol testing. Every worker has a right to a safe environment, and business owners, managers, and supervisors have a legal duty to ensure they’ve created a drug and alcohol-free culture of safety.

Failing to act not only risks legal consequences but can also erode workplace culture. As a leader in workplace drug detection, TDDA is committed to helping businesses stay ahead of these challenges, fostering safer and more productive workplaces.

For more information, or to speak with a TDDA spokesperson, please contact: Fred Russo, Botica Butler Raudon Partners for TDDA on +64 21 403 509 or fredr@botica.co.nz.

About The Drug Detection Agency

The Drug Detection Agency (TDDA) is a leader in workplace substance testing with more than 300 staff, 90 mobile health clinics, 65 locations throughout Australasia, and processing more than 250,000 tests annually. TDDA was established in 2005 to provide New Zealand and Australian businesses with end-to-end workplace substance testing, education and policy services. TDDA holds ISO17025 accreditation for workplace substance testing in both AU and NZ. Refer to the IANZ and NATA websites for TDDA’s full accreditation details. Learn more about TDDA at https://tdda.com/.

© Scoop Media

