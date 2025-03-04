IWD 2025 - Why We Should Be Accelerating Action Towards Gender Equality

This year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) theme is Accelerate Action, emphasising the importance of swift and decisive action to achieve gender equality in all walks of life, personal and professional. Given that full gender parity will not be achieved until 2158 (according to the World Economic Forum), most would recognise that the current rate of progress is too slow.

Sue Dingwall, Account Management Team Leader at business software company OneAdvanced Australia and New Zealand, said: “I want to see this gender equality shift happen much quicker because companies that embrace gender-diverse sales teams have seen much higher revenues compared to those that do not.”

Numerous studies have shown that gender-diverse teams drive innovation and creativity in technology companies. This McKinsey report found that companies that rank in the top 25 per cent of gender diversity are 21 per cent more likely to experience above-average profitability. It also said that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 15 per cent more likely to outperform their industry peers in financial returns.

Opening new doors: Encouraging more women into technology sales

On International Women's Day, it’s time to change that narrative by opening new pathways for young graduates, supporting mid-career professionals and showcasing the inspiring women leading the way.

“I am passionate about encouraging more women to explore the dynamic, rewarding world of technology sales. It’s a career that blends strategic thinking, relationship-building and problem-solving, offering competitive salaries, global opportunities and personal growth. Yet, despite the exciting potential, women remain underrepresented in technology sales,” said Sue Dingwall.

“This highlights the significant impact that gender diversity can have on the success and growth of tech organisations. However, as an industry, we must work harder to attract more women to this dynamic and rewarding sector. The simple fact is that we are not seeing many young women who aspire to have a tech career, and this needs to change,” said Sue Dingwall.

Improved employee attraction and retention

Many studies show a positive relationship between favourable gender diversity policies and an attractive organisation to work for. A survey by Glassdoor found that 76 per cent say that a diverse workforce is a significant consideration when assessing companies for job opportunities.

According to this gender equity report by PwC, 85 per cent of female millennials actively look for employers with a strong and vocal stance on gender diversity. 61 per cent of women look specifically at the gender diversity of the leadership team when determining where they want to work.

“We need to explore innovative approaches to attracting, retaining and developing saleswomen in their careers in the technology sector,” said Sue Dingwall.

Pathways for young graduates

One of the most common questions from young women is: "How do I start a career in tech sales?" The truth is, there is no single pathway. While a business, marketing, or technology degree can offer a strong foundation, it isn’t the only route. Many successful professionals enter the industry through on-the-job training and mentorship programs. What matters most are transferable skills such as communication, empathy and resilience.

Graduates who thrive in technology sales are curious problem-solvers who enjoy engaging with people and understanding their needs.

"My advice to young women considering tech sales is simple: be open to learning, seek mentors, and don’t underestimate the power of persistence. You don’t need to tick every box to start; just the confidence to take the first step,” said Sue Dingwall.

Supporting mid-career professionals and women returners

For mid-career professionals, especially women returning to the workforce, re-entering the fast-paced world of technology sales can feel daunting. Businesses must create environments where these women are supported and empowered to succeed.

Flexible working arrangements, return-to-work programs and continuous professional development are crucial. For instance, structured re-entry pathways, including mentorship and tailored training, help women refresh their skills and rebuild confidence. Equally important is fostering a culture where diverse career paths are celebrated and where women feel valued for the experience they bring.

Organisations prioritising inclusion benefit from a broader range of perspectives, which drives innovation and better reflects our diverse customer base. As a sales leader, I feel I am responsible for advocating for policies and practices that empower women at every career stage.

Inspiring female leaders in tech sales

Countless examples of women have achieved remarkable success in technology sales. Sue’s international career spans multiple countries and leadership roles in successful technology firms. Her career journey exemplifies what is possible with vision, determination and the right support systems.

Sue emphasises that building and retaining a high-performing, diverse sales team requires a people-first approach. She said, “Investing in your team’s growth and creating a culture of trust and inclusion is essential.”

The future is inclusive

The future of technology sales is full of possibilities, but only if we actively open doors for more women to join and thrive. We can build a more inclusive, innovative industry by creating clear entry points for graduates, supporting women through career transitions and celebrating the trailblazers who lead by example.

On this International Women's Day, let’s commit to breaking down barriers and championing the next generation of women in technology. Together, we can shape a future where every woman can succeed and lead in this dynamic sector.

