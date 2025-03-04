Entries Open For 2025 Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards For Excellence

Entries are now open for the 2025 Lion Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence, New Zealand’s premier hospitality awards programme. Now in its 27th year, the awards celebrate excellence across the hospitality and accommodation sectors, recognising outstanding businesses and individuals.

The Awards for Excellence is a two-night programme held as part of the #HNZ25 Hospitality NZ Conference and Awards in Wellington:

Tuesday, 10 June – People’s Awards for Excellence, proudly sponsored by DB Breweries

Wednesday, 11 June – Business Awards for Excellence, proudly sponsored by Lion

Entries open on 1 March and close on 9 April. Businesses across the food, beverage, and accommodation sectors are encouraged to enter multiple categories to showcase their achievements. Finalists will be announced in June.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Armitage, encourages businesses to take part and celebrate the industry’s success:

“These awards are an opportunity to shine a light on the people and businesses that make our industry great. Hospitality continues to be the backbone of our communities because of the passion and dedication of those within it. This is the time to come together and celebrate the kaupapa of what makes hospitality so special.”

As a long-time supporter of the Awards for Excellence programme, Lion New Zealand remains committed to recognising industry excellence. Managing Director, Craig Baldie, acknowledges the ongoing resilience of operators:

“We are proud to support an industry that continues to innovate and create world-class experiences. These awards are about celebrating the best in hospitality and acknowledging the hard work that goes into delivering exceptional service every day.”

The People’s Awards for Excellence, proudly supported by DB Breweries, recognises the hospitality leaders that leave a lasting impression. DB Breweries Managing Director, Matt Wilson, says these awards highlight the people in the hospitality industry that go above and beyond:

“Great hospitality is about more than just great food and drinks —it’s about whanaungatanga (connection) and creating memorable experiences. The People’s Awards for Excellence honours the individuals that truly make a difference.”

A leading industry figure will also be chosen by the Hospitality New Zealand Board and inducted into the Hospitality Hall of Fame.

The programme’s highest honour, the Supreme Award, will be selected by independent judges from the category winners, recognising the pinnacle of excellence in New Zealand hospitality.

