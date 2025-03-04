Financial Hardship At Its Highest Level Since 2020

New Zealand businesses and consumers continue to face significant economic challenges in 2025, with data from Centrix revealing a 38% year-on-year increase in company liquidations.

The services sector including advertising, accounting, and management consulting have all seen a rapid increase in company insolvencies in recent months.

Meanwhile, insights collected from Buy NZ Made’s 1400 small businesses reveals a third say their main focus for 2025 will be staying afloat.

Executive Director Dane Ambler says the news underscores the urgent need for a collective effort to support local industries and strengthen the nation's economic resilience.

"The escalating liquidation figures paint a clear picture of the pressures facing New Zealand businesses.

"Rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and shifting consumer spending habits are contributing to a challenging environment, impacting businesses across various sectors."

Ambler says the pain continues to hit consumers too.

"Mortgage arrears are at an eight-year high, with personal loans, buy now pay later, retail energy and telco arrears all up across the board. Financial hardship cases have also reached the highest level since 2020.

"In times of economic uncertainty, supporting local businesses becomes more crucial than ever.

"By choosing New Zealand-made products and services, we are directly contributing to the survival and growth of our communities, safeguarding jobs, and fostering a more robust and sustainable economy."

