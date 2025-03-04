Gen B: B Lab AANZ Rallies Purpose-led Brands For Biggest-ever B Corp Month Campaign

This March, B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (B Lab AANZ) is launching its most ambitious B Corp Month campaign yet, spotlighting the wave of purpose-driven businesses committed to balancing people, planet, and profit.

The global campaign, Gen B, celebrates Certified B Corporations™ (B Corps) that are leading the charge in creating a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

B Corps are companies verified by B Lab for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand now boast nearly 750 Certified B Corps headquartered in AANZ, including Kiwibank, Deadly Ponies, Two Islands, Pals, KMD Brands (Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Oboz), Synlait, and Pic’s Peanut Butter - which generate over NZD$27 billion revenue in the AANZ economy.

“With over 170 B Corps in Aotearoa New Zealand, our growing community is incredibly diverse in size, sector, age, and impact, but united by a shared vision to transform the economy,” says Michele Wilson, Aotearoa New Zealand Manager.

“B Lab AANZ research shows that awareness of B Corp in Aotearoa is steadily rising - up 7% (from 15%) since 2023. “B Lab AANZ research shows that awareness of B Corp in AANZ is steadily rising. This year’s Gen B campaign is all about accelerating that momentum - increasing awareness, highlighting the incredible work of our community, and inspiring more businesses to use their enterprise as a force for good.”

In 2025, B Corp Month will reach new heights, with more than 55 events and cross-promotional activations planned across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, uniting like-minded businesses and communities to celebrate the positive impact of being a B Corp.

Some Kiwi highlights include:

Panels and interview events with leading B Corps on topical themes like why good design is key to business success (6 March, during Auckland Design Week), and advice for organisations trying to change the status quo in their industry (Wellington, 19 March; Christchurch 25 March).

Untouched World’s Newmarket boutique will host an evening showcase of some of the finest brands in the B Corp community in Aotearoa, including sampling, shopping, expert advice and special offers (Auckland, 13 March). Featuring Aleph Beauty, Almighty Beverages, Bennetto Natural Foods, Blue Frog Breakfast, BLUNT, Deadly Ponies, Deep Down Wines, Monarc Jewellery, Ozone Coffee, Pals, Pic's Peanut Butter, Raglan Food Co, Sawmill Brewery and Untouched World.

BLUNT Umbrellas is hosting a B Corp Month repair workshop in Britomart Square in Auckland (10-3pm, 20 March)

Bared Footwear is partnering with Outland Denim and other ethical fashion brands for a special B Corp Month giveaway.

Ecostore’s flagship store in Freemans Bay, Auckland will have discounts on products from B Corps including AWWA period care, Keep Cups, Weleda and Honeywrap, as well as a competition to go in the draw to win a Caliwoods Kitchen Pack when you purchase any Caliwoods product during BCorp Month in store.

Pacific Harvest is hosting a program of activities in Wellington, celebrating the vital role seaweeds play in our planet’s health, beauty, and culinary diversity. The lineup includes free activities like seaweed yoga, sunrise saunas, community snorkels, and mystery movie nights. They are also hosting two seaweed tasting sessions at Commonsense Organics stores, with 10% of sales from March donated to Love Rimurimu’s seaweed restoration work in Wellington Harbour.

Additionally, Pacific Harvest is launching a consumer giveaway in partnership with ethical brands like Karma, All Good, Kowtow, and Ceres Organics.

The campaign will also feature a dynamic social media push, activated through B Lab AANZ’s channels and amplified by its AANZ community through creative content.

The global B Corp Month campaign unites nearly 10,000 Certified B CorporationsTM across 100+ countries and 160 industries.

“Developing a campaign that resonates globally while empowering local B Corp communities to showcase their unique impact was key to the Gen B concept," said Alex Gaterud, Creative at Minneapolis-based Zeus Jones, a Certified B Corp and the strategy, creative and design agency behind the global campaign.

"B Corp Month is about creating a unified global voice while celebrating the diversity of B Corps in each region. Against the backdrop of retreat from some parts of the business world, we saw an opportunity to position B Lab as the home for a new kind of business leadership — inspired by the energy of the emerging generations of today."

Michele Wilson added, “For B Lab AANZ, B Corp Month is more than a celebration - it’s a global call to action. The world feels increasingly uncertain, and in a time of political tensions, conflict, and policy setbacks, strong business values and purpose matter more than ever.

“The B Corp community is leading the charge in reshaping our economy for the better. We’re proud to celebrate the incredible impact of our local B Corps this March and beyond, and inspire more businesses to step up and be part of the change we urgently need.”

For more information about B Corp Month events and how to get involved, visit www.bcorpmonth.com or follow #BCorpMonth, #GenB and #GenerationB on social media.

About B Lab

B Lab is an independent global network designed to harness the power of business as a force for good. A leader in economic systems change, B Lab certifies companies — known as B Corps — that proactively meet high standards of environmental and social performance, transparency, and accountability.

Established in 2006, the global B Corp community includes more than 9,500 businesses, and growing every day. Representing 930,000+ workers in 102 countries and across 160 industries, businesses across the movement share one unified goal: to create an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy that benefits all.

Through global, regional, and national organisations that power the movement at a local level, B Lab develops standards, policies, tools, and programs to support companies to better manage and measure their impact, and work towards an economy that prioritises people, communities, and the planet, alongside profit.

Responsible for mobilising, supporting and growing the movement in our region, B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand (B Lab AANZ) leads a community of over 750 B Corps, employing 50,000+ people and contributing more than NZD $27 billion to the local economies.

