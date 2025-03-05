Public Petition Launches To Save NZ’s Most Popular Golf Course

A public petition has launched to save New Zealand’s most popular golf course from being converted into a stormwater catchment reservoir.

Under a new proposal by Auckland Council, over half of Takapuna Golf Course, which attracts 200,000 visitors annually, will be converted into wetland to help capture stormwater during extreme weather events.

An additional online petition has also been launched here with hundreds of supporters signing daily.

Stephen Dowd, Takapuna Golf Club spokesperson, says courses around the world have been designed to help manage water during flooding events and there is considerable scope to increase the Takapuna course’s existing capacity, without destroying a community asset.

He says they have a preliminary concept that shows that 550,000m3 of stormwater storage can be accommodated within the fairways of the golf course’s 18 holes.

“We know that golf is a billion-dollar industry in New Zealand and that as the country’s most popular course, Takapuna generates millions of dollars annually and is a significant contributor to the economy.

“The proposal to replace this revenue-generating asset with a wetland, which will likely cost ratepayers millions of dollars to develop and maintain, is unnecessary when there are design alternatives that can achieve the objectives of all stakeholders.

“We look forward to discussing these alternative options with the Council before any decisions are made,” he says.

A public meeting will be held at the Takapuna Golf Course clubhouse between 2pm – 4pm on March 8th.

