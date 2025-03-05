$1.5 Million Win For Lucky New Plymouth Strike Player

It will be a night to remember for a lucky Strike player from New Plymouth after winning $1.5 million in tonight’s Strike Must Be Won draw.

The winning Strike Four ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from New Plymouth.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

One Lotto player from Pukekohe will also be celebrating after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Woolworths Pukekohe South in Pukekohe.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

