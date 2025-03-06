Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Building Activity Down 4.4 Percent In December 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 6 March 2025, 11:20 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

The seasonally adjusted volume of building work in New Zealand was $7.4 billion in the December 2024 quarter, down 4.4 percent compared with the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“There has been a downward trend in building activity volume since the most recent peak in the September 2022 quarter,” economic indicators spokesperson Michael Heslop said.

Residential building work fell 4.9 percent to $4.5 billion and non-residential building work fell 3.1 percent to $2.8 billion (seasonally adjusted) in the final quarter of 2024.

“Residential building activity volume reached its lowest level in over four years, in seasonally adjusted terms,” Heslop said.

