NZ Post Cost-Cutting Another Blow To Kiwi Employment

Workers at NZ Post’s call centre have been told their jobs are being gradually moved to Manila, in the Philippines, as part of NZ Post’s need to cut costs.

While workers’ jobs are safe for now, they will be replaced by workers in Manila by attrition, with people not being rehired in Aotearoa New Zealand when one leaves.

NZ Post worker and E tū delegate Samatha Boe says the move is out of line with NZ Post’s values.

“I find it disappointing a government-owned business is looking to send jobs offshore, thus taking away from everyday New Zealanders trying to earn a living in a difficult economic climate,” Samantha says.

“The Government should be prioritising having Kiwis in jobs. They might save in some running costs, but they’ll lose out in tax revenue and unemployment benefits.

“One of NZ Post’s values is ‘stronger together’ – we should be keeping these values here in Aotearoa.”

E tū Negotiation Specialist Joe Gallagher fears this is just another signal of the Government’s overall goal of preparing NZ Post for privatisation.

“Our postal network is core infrastructure designed to help our communities and businesses, not just another thing to make a quick buck on,” Joe says.

“We’re deeply concerned that the Government is allowing NZ Post to make these kinds of changes in preparation to sell off this service to the highest bidder.

“The state-owned enterprise model has been appropriate for NZ Post, and we have worked very constructively with the company through some significant changes, always putting the interests of workers and the wider community who use the services first.

“Offshoring work, inadequate government support, and the talks of privatisation all point to an abdication of responsibility for both New Zealand’s workforce and the services we need.”

