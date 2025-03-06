Stuff Group Retains Number One Position In Huge Quarter For News, Nielsen Results Show

Stuff Group continues to hold the country’s largest digital and print audience, reaching 3.4 million Kiwis a month1, Nielsen readership results out today show.

The latest survey covers the last quarter of 2024, which saw some of the largest local and international news events of the year including the US election, Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti and Team New Zealand’s successful defence of the Auld Mug in the America’s Cup.

Stuff Masthead Publishing Managing Director Joanna Norris (left) and Stuff Commercial Director Brand Connections Jaana Collins (Photo/Supplied)

There’s been strong growth in digital subscriptions for Stuff Group’s metropolitan mastheads The Post, The Press and Waikato Times - up 13% on the previous quarter and doubling year on year2. The Post is cementing its place as an essential news source for the nation from the capital, with more than 70% of thepost.co.nz’s audience living outside of the Wellington region3.

Stuff Masthead Publishing Managing Director Joanna Norris says Kiwis turn to the country’s largest New Zealand website stuff.co.nz and Stuff Group’s masthead publications for trusted journalism and uniquely New Zealand stories.

“The Post has been part of the fabric of the nation since it was first published 160 years ago, and the strong growth in thepost.co.nz and our digital subscription offering mean the masthead can deliver its sharp political, business and economic news and analysis to more New Zealanders more effectively than ever before.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We reach 2.3 million Kiwis each month across our print portfolio of daily and community mastheads and premium magazines4. The stability in our print readership is a great sign, showing New Zealanders continue to value, support and enjoy the strong local journalism and content we produce from across the country each day.”

Stuff Commercial Director Brand Connections Jaana Collins says today’s results show Stuff Group continues to have unrivalled scale and reach in Aotearoa.

“We complement our number one digital and print reach with data, collaboration and creativity to connect Kiwi brands with New Zealanders at scale and open up new opportunities for them to support great local journalism. We’ve already delivered some fantastic results for our commercial partners this year, such as expanding our strategic partnership with Chemist Warehouse to take the Stuff-produced The House Of Wellness magazine to the airwaves with its own radio show on the country’s number one music station The Breeze.”

Notes:

1. Source: Nielsen CMI Q1 24 - Q4 24 fused with Jan 25 online.

2. Source: Stuff Group

3. Source: Nielsen Online Ratings Feb 24 - Jan 25 Base AP 15+

4. Source: Nielsen CMI Q1 24 - Q4 24. Total Stuff print readership includes our daily & community newspapers, newspaper inserted magazines and premium magazine titles.

About Stuff Group

Proudly independent and New Zealand-owned, Stuff connects around 3.4 million Kiwis every month across its major businesses, delivering quality news, content and experiences that help make Aotearoa a better place. Stuff Digital has unrivalled reach across the nation through number one news website stuff.co.nz and homegrown social network Neighbourly. Stuff Masthead Publishing connects with audiences through subscriber-led digital and printed metropolitan, regional and community publications, as well as a range of much-loved consumer magazines. Stuff Brand Connections arms advertisers and partners with a comprehensive range of cross-media advertising and Stuff Events solutions. Find out more at advertise.stuff.co.nz

© Scoop Media

