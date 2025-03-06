Turning A New Leaf: Introducing Strathmore Park, Residential Subdivision, Tokoroa, South Waikato

The holiday season marked a significant milestone for Tokoroa and the wider South Waikato, with a blessing, karakia and the turning of the soil, on the site that over the next few years, will be transformed into vibrant, community driven new residential subdivision, providing hundreds of new homes for the area.

The karakia was wonderfully performed by Āhuru Mōwai (tangata whenua) and the blessing organized by Mahu Armstrong - Kaitohutohu Matua Mātauranga Māori, Ngāti Ahuru, Ngāti Mahana - Te Kaunihera ā rohe o Waikato ki te Tonga, South Waikato District Council.

Blessing of Strathmore Park, December 2024 / Supplied

The blessing was a celebration of the land and the provision and protection it can provide to the people of Tokoroa. It also marked the planned commencement of earthworks on the site, which will be managed by local company Rouse Contractors Ltd – a business owned and operated by Clyde Rouse, a Tokoroa native who comes with a wide range of experience within the Rural, Forestry and Civil industries, spread over a period of 35 years.

From left to right - Adam, O’Leary, Les O’Leary and Clyde Rouse / Supplied

The site is owned by Prime Solutions Limited and has been worked by the O’Leary family since the early 80’s. Adam O’Leary, Managing Director of Prime Solutions, was joined by his father Les O’Leary and commented on the fact that this was a proud and significant day for the O’Leary family, and the wider community:

Turning Soil – From left to right – Adam, O’Leary, Les O’Leary and Clyde Rouse / Supplied

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Our family have lived, worked and been part of life in Tokoroa for as long as I’ve known. The area is special to us, as is the land on which we plan to create the Strathmore Park subdivision. We wanted to help introduce new housing options to an area that has seen little to no significant development in my lifetime, plus also create a legacy our family and this region can be proud of and really embrace.”

On 18 February 2025, Strathmore Park residential subdivision was granted Resource Consent by South Waikato District Council, with whom the developers have been working very closely to introduce over 187 new homes to Tokoroa, in stages. The new homes are not social housing. They provide an entry level home option, as well as other housing options. The development will have a commitment to quality, affordability, and connection to the local environment. This new residential subdivision redefines modern living in South Waikato.

Strathmore Park will offer a range of housing options, from affordable starter homes to spacious family dwellings and smart executive homes, ensuring there's something for everyone. Thoughtfully designed spaces, lush greenery, and native plants will create an environment where residents can relax and connect.

By partnering with a selection of locally connected and nationally respected Building Partners, Strathmore Park will not only support the local economy but will also foster a strong sense of community. This development will be designed as more than just structures; it's a catalyst for positive change, elevating housing options for South Waikato and beyond.

It’s time to turn a new leaf at Tokoroa’s newest and most significant development in decades - Strathmore Park.

After two years of careful planning, designing and working with local authorities during the consenting process, the focus will now turn to earthworks and site preparation. Following this, towards the end of 2025 the excitement will build further, with the introduction of show homes from a variety of Building Partners.

Aerial Photo: Strathmore Park. Tokoroa / Supplied

Strathmore Park – Subdivision, Tokoroa is located on the edge of the Tokoroa township with a range of amenities available close by – the subdivision is adjacent to (and not to be confused with) the sports fields, off Benalder Crescent. Existing childcare services, schools and parks are within walking distance, as well as the Tokoroa retail centre. With local hospital facilities and an existing public transport network available, the development is well placed for future multi-generational and family lifestyle living opportunities.

The Strathmore Park subdivision is a Prime Solutions Limited property, managed by S&L Land Specialists – a Civil Engineering and Land Development Consultancy, established in 1963.

For further information please visit: https://www.strathmorepark.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

