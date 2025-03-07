New Study Reveals The World’s Best Value Tourist Attractions

New research by hotel chain Premier Inn reveals the landmarks offering the best experience per pound spent.

The Museum of Contemporary Art in Buenos Aires ranks as the best value attraction globally at a cost of just NZ$0.27 per hour, based on the ticket price and average time spent at the attraction.

New Zealand's The Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa is Oceania's most budget-friendly attraction

To help holidaymakers make the most of their budget when planning trips this year, Premier Inn has conducted a new study to determine the best-value attractions worldwide. The research analysed the entry fee and average time spent in 300 global landmarks, revealing the true cost-per-hour of experiencing world-famous sites.

From museums in Argentina offering hours of cultural immersion to theme parks in Northern England delivering full-day entertainment, these are the experiences that will help visitors make the most of both their time and money.

The World’s 10 Best Value Attractions

Rank Landmark Country Continent Time Spent (hours) Entry Fee (NZD $) Cost per Hour (NZD $) 1 The Museum of Contemporary Art in Buenos Aires Argentina South America 0.5 0.25 0.47 2 The National Museum of Malaysia Malaysia Asia 2.5 1.96 0.79 3 The National Museum of Taiwan Taiwan Asia 1.5 1.61 1.07 4 University Museum of Contemporary Art Mexico City Mexico North America 3 3.40 1.14 5 Mysore Palace India Asia 2 2.42 1.21 6 Singapore Botanic Gardens (Orchid Garden) Singapore Asia 1 1.29 1.30 7 El Limón Waterfall Dominican Republic North America 1 1.42 1.42 8 Alexandria Library Egypt Africa 3 5.23 1.75 =9 Gyeongbokgung Palace South Korea Asia 2 3.62 1.80 =9 Changdeokgung Palace South Korea Asia 2 3.62 1.80

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

1. The Museum of Contemporary Art in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Topping the global rankings as the most cost-effective attraction worldwide, Buenos Aires' Museum of Contemporary Art offers exceptional value. With an entry fee equivalent to NZ$0.25 and an average visit time of 30 minutes, the museum makes world-class art accessible to all, with rotating exhibitions of contemporary Latin American art.

2. The National Museum of Malaysia, Malaysia

Securing second place in the global rankings, The National Museum of Malaysia comes in at a value of NZ$0.79 per hour equivalent. The museum offers an in-depth journey through Malaysia's culture, from prehistoric artifacts to modern Malaysian history, with visitors spending an average of two and a half hours exploring the extensive collection. If you’re a member of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), you’re in extra luck because your entry is free.

3. The National Museum of Taiwan, Taiwan

At NZ$1.07 per hour, The National Museum of Taiwan in Taipei ranks third, making it an excellent destination for budget-conscious travellers eager to explore the island’s rich history. Established in 1908, the museum is the oldest in Tawain, it houses an extensive collection of over 30,000 artifacts, covering a wide range of topics, including Taiwan’s indigenous cultures, archaeological discoveries, rare documents, and the island’s diverse natural history.

With half of the global top 10 consisting of Asian attractions, the region stands out as one of the best-value travel destinations.

A Premier Inn spokesperson commented:

“As we head into spring, many families start planning their daytrips ahead of sunnier days, thus it made perfect sense for us to dive into the landmarks that offer incredible experiences without breaking the bank, both in the UK and abroad. We wanted to go beyond ticket price, ensuring our research gives travellers a clear picture of which attractions are truly giving them the best value.

“It was fascinating to see how museums and cultural institutions dominate the global rankings, while in the UK it's our theme parks that show the most enriching experiences at remarkably affordable hourly rates, from the outskirts of London all the way to Blackpool. So, whether heading abroad or enjoying a family day out closer to home, we hope this helps visitors plan their trips with the peace of mind that they’re getting a great deal, and that you can always rest easy on a Premier Inn hotel close by to finish off an exciting day.”

A full breakdown of the best value attractions can be found on the Premier Inn website here: https://www.premierinn.com/gb/en/news/2025/best-value-attractions.html

© Scoop Media

