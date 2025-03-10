Women Will Make History At National Excavator Operator Competition Final

Competitors in action at last year’s national finals (Photo/Supplied)

The Civil Contractors New Zealand CablePrice National Excavator Operator Competition is set to break new ground later this week, with not one, but three female regional champions set to rumble onto the field of competition for the first time in its history.

The grand finale of 12 regional competitions will take place at Manfeild Park in Feilding on 14-15 March during the Central Districts Field Days, putting finalists’ nerves of steel to the test as they go bucket-to-bucket for New Zealand’s ultimate excavator operator accolade.

The annual competition challenges the country’s best operators to complete crowd-pleasing feats like slam dunking a basketball, precisely pouring a cup of tea or digging precision trenches using their excavators. Basic skills are tested too, with health and safety awareness and operators’ ability to scope and plan a job making up a key part of the judging criteria.

“This year’s event will be one of the best yet, with an exciting mix of thrilling challenges the crowds know and love, as well as never-seen-before tests of precision to keep operators on their toes”, said Civil Contractors New Zealand Chief Executive Alan Pollard.

Nelson Marlborough champion Lydia Hill after winning her regional event (Photo/Supplied)

He said the trio of women in this year’s final was one of the big talking points this year, with Georgia Lyford from Canterbury Westland, Lydia Hill from Nelson Marlborough and Tanya Claxton from Hawke’s Bay East Coast making up the wave of women reshaping the line-up.

“It’s amazing to think our competition has not had a female finalist in its 31-year history, so to have three women amongst the 12 regional winners this year is a proud moment and really shows the changing face of the industry.”

Lyford from Schick Civil Construction in Christchurch is the youngest of the trio and dedicated her qualifying win in Canterbury Westland’s regional event to other young women.

“I’m only 23 so it will be cool to go to the finals in Feilding and prove to all the other young girls considering a career in civil construction that we can do it too,” she said.

Another trailblazer is Blenheim-based Hill, who learnt how to operate excavators on her family’s farm when she was 14 years old. She has been honing her skills ever since, including on large projects in her region like the new Whale Trail from Picton to Kaikōura.

Hill works for Elite Excavations, and qualified by winning the Nelson Marlborough leg of the competition. She said it was “mindboggling” that women had never competed at the nationals before.

“I’m super excited – the boys have got to watch out this year.”

Waipukurau local Claxton said she was looking forward to “showing the boys that the girls can do it” at the nationals. Currently working as a foreperson for Higgins, she said she expected the nationals to be “next level” compared to the Hawke’s Bay East Coast competition she qualified through, or anything else she’s done.

“I don’t think it matters whether you’re male or female, it depends on your attitude, personality and your work ethic. If you want to do it just do it – women can do anything.”

Pollard said the annual excavator operator competition was “a fantastic day out and immensely entertaining”, but it also had a more serious side.

“We’ve got some big infrastructure challenges in New Zealand, whether it’s aging water pipes, or demand for new transport and energy infrastructure. The industry needs more skilled excavator operators and dedicated individuals to fill a range of important roles so this competition is about inspiring people to consider civil construction.”

An EPIC Careers Hub will be set up next to the excavator operator competition course for the duration of the Central Districts Field Days (13-15 March), for members of the public interested in trying excavator operation or exploring careers in the industry.

The careers hub will feature a VR excavator experience, plus truck driving and traffic control experiences, allowing career seekers to get hands-on insights into the varied and rewarding job opportunities in the civil sector.

The Platinum Sponsor for this year’s competition is CablePrice, which has been a longstanding supporter of the industry and the competition. CablePrice also provides and services the state-of-the-art Hitachi excavators the competitors operate during the event.

The other major competition sponsors are Attach2, beforeUdig, Civil Trades, Connexis, Contractor Magazine, Doug the Digger, First Gas, Hirepool, Humes and Lost Cost Bins.

© Scoop Media

