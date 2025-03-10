Investment In Havelock To Restore Channel For Community And Industry Access

Havelock Marina Channel and entrance. © 2025 Skyworks

Port Marlborough welcomes the announcement of a $9.9 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to support the dredging of the Havelock Channel and the renewal of key marina infrastructure. This investment will support the delivery of a $19.8 million project to ensure Havelock Marina remains a fit-for-purpose marine transport hub, supporting the aquaculture industry, Sounds residents, and the wider boating community.

Havelock Marina is a central hub for New Zealand’s Greenshell mussel industry, facilitating access, processing, maintenance, and support services. Severe storms in 2021 and 2022 caused significant sediment build-up in the channel, reducing depth at low tide and restricting vessel movements. This has resulted in delays for aquaculture vessels and reduced berthage access for commercial operators and residents. The dredging project will restore navigability, improve berthage capacity, and enhance water access resilience for the aquaculture sector and the wider Marlborough Sounds community.

Port Marlborough CE Rhys Welbourn, said the project is vital for ensuring long-term operational reliability. "Havelock is a pivotal port and marina for aquaculture in New Zealand. The channel is essential infrastructure, much like a road or rail link, and its reduced depth has been causing access constraints for vessels. This project will ensure that Havelock continues to meet the needs of the aquaculture industry, commercial operators, and local residents who rely on marine access.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

"The construction of three new jetties will further increase berthage capacity and support future industry growth. With the confirmation of the funding announcement, our project team will look to progress plans efficiently and work constructively with the local community, Havelock’s tangata whenua iwi Ngāti Kuia, and the industry" he said.

The project will also benefit the wider boating and tourism sector, as Havelock Marina is a key destination for visitors exploring the Marlborough Sounds. The marina is surrounded by cafés, restaurants, shops, and marine services, making it a vibrant hub for locals and visitors alike.

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor welcomed the investment, highlighting its importance for regional infrastructure resilience. "With nearly 600 aquaculture farms in Marlborough supporting 1,000 local jobs and generating more than $300 million in revenue, this project is fantastic news for our mussel industry, our communities, and the wider region. It will restore safe and reliable access to Havelock Marina and ensure the aquaculture sector continues to thrive," she said.

Progressing the project

The loan approval is an important step as we navigate the challenges of dealing with restoring access due to sedimentation in the channel and marina. Regular maintenance dredging is part of our operational responsibilities, but storm events over recent years have significantly increased sediment build-up and associated challenges around access.

This project is about ensuring that Havelock Marina remains operational and accessible, to facilitate the aquaculture industry and other key users who rely on it like the Sounds communities.

The next steps involve working with our board on the affordability of the project as Port Marlborough is required to meet half of the $20m cost of the project. We will be working through the planning and regulatory processes, keeping our stakeholders informed, and ensuring that we deliver a practical and sustainable solution for the long term. Work will continue as we look to progress the project, with our Board reviewing the project and business case this week.The dredging and construction work will generate up to 54 jobs, providing further economic benefits to the region. Work is set to commence in the coming months, ensuring Havelock Marina remains a resilient and well-connected hub for aquaculture, tourism, and the Marlborough Sounds community.

© Scoop Media

