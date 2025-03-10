National Pet Adoption Month (March 2025)

Pictured: Bonnie and Sophie Credit:@annupam, @creatures_co

With thousands of animals across New Zealand in need of homes, the Petstock Foundation is calling on Kiwis to consider adoption this National Pet Adoption Month. From cats and dogs to guinea pigs, birds, and reptiles, there are countless pets waiting for a second chance.

According to the SPCA, tens of thousands of animals come into their care each year, with many struggling to find homes due to misconceptions about rescue pets. One of the biggest barriers to adoption is uncertainty about a pet’s history, with many prospective adopters concerned about behavioural or medical issues. However, education plays a key role in dispelling these concerns.

Animal Behaviourist and Petstock Ambassador Lara Shannon explains, “Many rescue pets are already house-trained and have basic manners. Most of the time, adopting a pet isn’t starting from scratch—it’s about building on the great traits they already have.”

Lara also encourages adopters to consider overlooked pets, such as Greyhounds, which have been increasingly surrendered following the recent Greyhound racing ban in New Zealand. “Greyhounds are gentle, affectionate dogs that thrive in home environments. Despite their racing background, they are often low-energy and love nothing more than lounging around with their owners.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With fewer than 5% of New Zealand rental properties allowing pets, adoption can be a challenge for renters. However, the Petstock Foundation is hopeful that ongoing policy discussions will create more pet-friendly housing options.

Head of Petstock Foundation Australia and New Zealand Jessica Curtis says, “National Pet Adoption Month is an opportunity for New Zealanders to think beyond traditional pets like dogs and cats. Smaller companions such as guinea pigs, chickens, and rabbits can be fantastic options. We’re also encouraging Kiwis to consider bonded pairs and older pets.”

“Adoption doesn’t just change the life of the animal,” says Jessica. “It enriches families and individuals alike. It’s about building a better future together.”

Curtis says, “Pets provide us with companionship, emotional support and are seen as family, and we believe pets and people truly are better together. Even if you weren’t able to adopt or foster during March, we still encourage those looking for a pet to reach out to their local Petstock store or rescue group for more information or donate to the Petstock Foundation to support rescue groups across Australia and New Zealand.”

Since its inception in 2007, the Petstock Foundation has helped find homes for more than 41,000 rescue pets.

Animal lovers are encouraged to visit their local Petstock store during March to meet rescue pets in need of loving homes. Across National Pet Adoption Weekend, Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd March, select stores will have pets available for adoption or fostering in-store.

To empower a better future for all pets, you can donate to the Petstock Foundation in-store or online. Visit https://www.petstock.co.nz/pages/adoption-hub to find out more.

About the Petstock Foundation

The Petstock Foundation is a registered charity that exists to empower a better future for pets and people. Since its inception in 2007, the Foundation has raised more than $14 million to date and has found homes for more than 41,000 rescue pets. Petstock Foundation is contributed to by the fundraising initiatives of the Petstock Group, donations by business partners and team members as they come together for the pets that inspire them. 100% of funds raised go towards the Foundation to support its charitable partners and projects with all operating costs covered by the business.

© Scoop Media

