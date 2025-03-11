2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile And Plans For NZ Launch

2degrees has announced a partnership with AST SpaceMobile, the company building the first and leading space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by everyday smartphones, designed for both commercial and government application. This collaboration aims to enhance 2degrees’ mobile coverage in New Zealand, bringing broadband data services via satellite starting in 2026.

AST SpaceMobile is working with leading telecommunications providers and technology partners worldwide to offer direct-to-mobile broadband connectivity. The service is designed to provide 4G LTE and 5G cellular broadband directly to everyday smartphones without the need for any specialised software or device support, ensuring seamless connectivity for customers when they are outside of traditional coverage areas.

As part of this initiative, 2degrees will invest in the development of its own dedicated ground station in Aotearoa, reinforcing our commitment to providing innovative solutions that expand connectivity across the country

2degrees chief executive Mark Callander says "This partnership will extend our network reach and provide customers connectivity in places that our cellular network doesn’t serve. Our goal is to provide reliable mobile internet connectivity beyond the limits of existing infrastructure.

“What is particularly exciting about our partnership with AST SpaceMobile is that they are going straight to cellular broadband connectivity, not laddering through text, then voice, then data.”

Callander also highlighted the importance of understanding the technology’s capabilities in the local environment. "We are taking a measured approach, working through regulatory processes and real-world testing over the next 12 months. What we do know is that this partnership will allow us to offer coverage in areas where it was previously unavailable. AST SpaceMobile is collaborating with global telecommunications leaders to drive innovation in mobile connectivity, and we are excited to be part of this journey.

"Our technology is designed to connect seamlessly with standard, unmodified mobile phones, bridging coverage gaps in remote and underserved areas," said AST SpaceMobile Chief Commercial Officer Chris Ivory. "New Zealand’s diverse geography presents unique connectivity challenges, making it well-suited for space-based cellular broadband coverage. We look forward to collaborating with 2degrees to ensure people across the country have access to reliable broadband mobile services, even when they are outside traditional coverage areas."

"Space-based connectivity will play an important role in our long-term strategy. We have experience in building satellite ground stations for customers, and we are eager to build and manage our own to support this next-generation technology," Callander added.

AST says the technology will be compatible with most standard, unmodified mobile phones, meaning that 4G LTE and 5G smartphones are expected to be able to connect seamlessly. Work on the ground

station is expected to commence later this year, with connectivity anticipated for 2degrees customers starting in 2026.

This partnership represents a major milestone in advancing mobile connectivity solutions for New Zealanders, reinforcing 2degrees' commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology that ensures customers remain connected wherever they are.

