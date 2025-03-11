Former New Zealand Prime Ministers’ Historic Hilltop Property Placed On The Market For Sale

Wakefield Quay (Photo/Supplied)

An historic hilltop homestead property previously owned by two New Zealand prime ministers and with links to a pioneering company which helped establish colonial expansion in the country has been placed on the market for sale.

The gracious home sitting on some 2,147-square metres of land overlooking Nelson’s Tasman Bay traces its roots back to the 1840s when the location was settled by Captain Arthur Wakefield who worked for The New Zealand Company – en entity established out of England to colonise New Zealand and attract some 15,000 settlers to the country. After sailing from England, captain Wakefield literally landed in Nelson at the foot of the hill below the homestead he went on to build.

Over subsequent decades, Captain Wakefield’s substantial colonial home changed ownership several times – including ownership by prime ministers Sir William Fox and Sir Edward William Stafford, as well as treasurer Francis Dillon Bell. Both Sir William Fox and Sir Edward William Stafford held the office of New Zealand prime minister during three periods each between 1856 and 1873.

An official plaque acknowledging the property’s historic character and notable former owners is affixed to an exterior wall of the dwelling, while a brass bell from the sailing ship Whitby which Captain Arthur Wakefield sailed into Nelson Harbour in, sits proudly beside the home’s front door.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The original homestead at 403 Wakefield Quay was extensively burnt in 1900, but was replaced by a new and bigger residence in the 1920s. That grand dwelling, now known as Stafford House, was extensively renovated and modernised by its current owners in 2021 – meticulously maintaining the original lines and architectural style of the earlier period some 100-years ago.

Homeowner Clayton Munting bought Stafford House in 2016 with the initial intention of replacing it with a new residence, saying: “I was certainly drawn to the size of the land and the views – from The Cut through to Tahunanui Beach, along with the nice sunny westerly aspect and of course the heritage it has.”

Now the landmark 271-square metre three-bedroom/two-bathroom homestead at 403 Wakefield Quay is being marketed for sale by negotiation through Bayleys Nelson. Salesperson Nina James said the location’s uninterrupted views over Haulashore Island, The Cut, Fifeshire Rock, and Tahunanui Beach, reflect Captain Arthur Wakefield’s love of the sea when he first decided to settle in Nelson.

“Stafford House has long been regarded as one of Nelson’s most prominent residences,” Nina James said. “Included in the home’s chattels being sold are five framed historic black and white photographs of property over its historic life.

“The stately home sitting atop a sweeping driveway up the hill, oozes grandeur and status befitting of a classical period with high stud ceilings and wide hallways… all with the sands of Tahunanui Beach just a minute’s walk away.”

(Photo/Supplied)

Designed over two storeys, the home’s lower floor contains the open plan living room/dining room/kitchen and discreet scullery, and powder room toilet, with another living room and TV room situated on the other side of the gracious entrance foyer with its wide staircase and beautifully detailed balustrade staying authentic to the turn of the 20th century period.

Upstairs are the three double-sized bedrooms – one with an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe, and another with a walk-in wardrobe – along with the second tiled designer bathroom, and a separate study. Two of the bedrooms and all of the communal socialising areas are seaward facing to take maximum advantage of the unparalleled water views.

In addition, a substantial deck facing out to the sea offers multiple space for al-fresco dining or entertaining – with two additional picnic areas flanking either side of the home to the north and south to ensure sun at all times throughout the day. It even has a secluded outdoor shower for swimmers coming back from the nearby beach. Meanwhile, in colder months, Stafford House is heated by a wood burner and ducted central heating system.

Enhancing the home’s entertainment features, the 2021 renovation included installation of an induction cooktop framed by American Oak timber cabinetry and a stylish island bench and food serving space.

Nina James said: “The 2021 renovation of Stafford House beautifully integrated its past with the present – bringing the polished native wooden floors back to life, and making the most of large near floor-to-ceiling picture windows framing the stunning harbour views from the beach below all the way out to the horizon. Pull-down ceiling stairs in the upper floor lead to attic storage space.

© Scoop Media